Siberian huskies are meant to be sled dogs, but people don’t realize that when this canine breed is pulling you, they’re supporting you.
Most care for them because they look like wolves and they stand out for attention or can pull a sleigh for a race or money.
Huskies can adjust in any environment, teach perseverance and simply understand what must be understood.
What’s out of your control is an opportunity for growth and happiness with what you can control. In regards to COVID-19, as parents get to know their children, it may now be realized that school is a learning institution and not a day care. This applies even more so to students with disabilities or possibly even English Language Learners, as they prepare for life after high school.
Now, given the current circumstances, many schools are asking parents to fill a void that certified teachers usually fill. Question, while at home, how can parents meet the needs of all of their children in one household who have a plethora of needs individually? Child development isn’t done equally, but equitably. Equally means the same, however, equitable means simply fair.
Many parents have children that may be more or less advanced. Parents, as you’re forced to teach from home, remember that some of the greatest people in history weren’t taught in traditional learning situations. Everything begins at home whether parents are educated or not.
Understand the individual needs of each child in your household and prepare them for life and give them wisdom with the tools in your toolbox and the ability to understand economic growth. Parents spend quality time, students are struggling in school because of social-emotional reasons, which leads to academic failures.
Therefore; take time to have dinner at the same table instead of separate rooms, play family games, do your best with distant learning as you collaborate with schools, but most importantly, restore your children with affirmations that they matter. Restore the mindset of growth and not failure. In other words, use this time to recharge and invest in the emotional banks of your children.
While at home, bullying matters are discussed now, and we must not be that parent that reacts when school reopens and their child’s feelings are hurt. By restoring perseverance, confidence and growth mindsets the next generation can persevere. Academics are highly important, but every child comes from home to school. You must send them to school with knowledge to receive it.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, research revealed a drop in parents who believe that intimate parent-teacher communication is effective. Furthermore, the center revealed that parental involvement and engagement in regards to education, matters now more than ever, because it’s at a slow deterioration.
Hopefully, given societies current circumstances, the value of teachers/parents are realized with the cultivation of parent involvement.
As teachers pull and tug on parents and children for success, like Siberian huskies, true educators will make you persevere.
