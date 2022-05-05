Many residents of Galveston have received a political postcard which accuses Mayor Craig Brown of having a private police force headed up by City Marshal Butch Stroud. This postcard misrepresents the form of city government used by Galveston, the powers of the mayor of Galveston and other “terrorizing” actions.
I haven’t formally or publicly endorsed any candidate for mayor of Galveston. The purpose of this commentary is to educate anyone who may be confused about the form of city government used by Galveston, the method by which the officials of the city are selected and to whom those officials report and are responsible for their actions.
There are three forms of city government under which a city may be incorporated in Texas. Those are as follows:
• The “strong mayor” form in which the selection of department heads, etc., are made by appointment by the mayor of the city with the city council having the right to confirm the appointment.
• The “council-manager” form in which the city council appoints the chief administrator of the city who has the title of city manager. Depending on the way the city charter is drafted, the mayor may have some minor duties, but generally he or she serves to preside over council meetings and may have some other non-administrative duties.
• The “commission” form of city government, generally utilized by the smaller incorporated municipalities.
Galveston uses the council-manager system of government. The mayor of Galveston has no direct administrative responsibilities. The city charter of Galveston reads as follows:
“Powers of the Council. All powers and authority that are expressly or impliedly conferred or possessed by the City shall be vested in and exercised by the Council; provided that the Council shall not exercise those powers that are expressly conferred upon other City Officials by this Charter. Council shall have authority to appoint the City Manager, the City Attorney, the City Secretary, City Collector of Taxes, the City Auditor, and the Judge of the Municipal Court under this Charter.”
I trust that this may clear up some of the confusion which has resulted from the postcard mailed to Galveston voters by a political action committee which called itself “Keep Galveston County Moving Forward PAC.”
M. T. “Bujo” Waddell is a retired professor of government, who taught at Galveston College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.