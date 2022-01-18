Recently, I invited my good friend John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, to speak to my Rotary Club. He shared how Texas A&M has leveraged public private partnerships to expand and grow their campus all over the state of Texas. Sharp spoke of the innovations and the opportunities created through these partnerships. They’ve expanded access to education and in turn surpassed my alma mater, the University of Texas, as the No. 1 college in the state, according to recent rankings.
As he was speaking, I couldn’t help but see the parallels to Galveston and the opportunity for a public private partnership at Stewart Beach brought before city council by the park board. I began reflecting on the growth and evolution of Galveston throughout the decades and the decisions that continued to push the island forward to where we are today.
I remember taking my daughter to Stewart Beach and the sense of pride I had as a member of the community in that beach and facility. At that time, I believed the amenities and pavilion were world class. Flash forward 30 years later and the pavilion has deteriorated making it unsafe and unable to provide services. I was appalled three years ago when the city council voted not to approve the construction of new facilities and amenities at Stewart Beach, and I will be appalled again if they choose not to move forward with the request for proposal process to explore potential public private partnerships at the premier beach park in Galveston.
The San Luis is the most recent resort style hotel erected in Galveston and that was in the 1980s, another booming time for the Galveston economy. That property elevated Galveston and brought new life to the seawall, providing resort style amenities, and meeting space right in front of the beach. We have an opportunity once again to elevate Galveston in an area that needs it. This level of development only comes along every few decades and we owe it to the residents of Galveston to explore it.
What lays before city council is a no risk proposition. Moving forward with the request for proposal means exploring what’s possible and eliminating what isn’t — but not without due diligence. I commend the park board for their vision. Galveston has never been the type of place that runs from problems without first attempting to solve them. It wouldn’t still be here if it had. We’ve survived fires, floods, hurricanes, economic depression and a worldwide pandemic. There are always reasons not to do something, many call those excuses. I would hate to see excuses stand in the way of what could be the premier beachfront development on the Gulf Coast.
I’m asking that city council commit to the request for proposal process and join the park board in exploring what’s possible. If a beachfront resort that pays for world-class amenities for residents and generates revenue for the city of Galveston is on the table, why not explore it?
