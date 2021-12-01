The Discovery Club in the Galveston Independent School District is a program that operates under Texas Education for Homeless Children and Youth. We provide services to the children and families of the district that have the most need.
We assist our students and parents with different resources that are available throughout the school year.
We’re preparing for our annual “Kelley’s Angels” Adopt-A-Child for Christmas Project. We’ve selected students for the project from each campus with the assistance of campus staff.
We’ve chosen students who are present in school despite the barriers they face daily. Each year, The Discovery Club hosts a Christmas celebration for the students and they will receive Christmas gifts from individuals or businesses who’ve adopted them.
Our community has been a great asset to the students of Galveston ISD. We greatly appreciate your continued support of our students.
We need your help. Students have provided a small list of their needs and wants. They often ask for items such as a bicycle, a basketball, art supplies, dolls, food, clothes and other items. We would like to respectfully request that individuals, businesses and agencies assist us by selecting students or donating bicycles.
If you would like to adopt a student or donate a bicycle, you may do so. Your generosity and partnership with the Galveston Independent School District will be greatly appreciated.
If you’d like to assist in this celebration, email me at marypatrick@gisd.org to be a part of a great holiday expression of support for our students.
Mary Patrick is executive director of special programs, early childhood, and is the homeless and foster care liaison for the Galveston Independent School District.
