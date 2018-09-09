I’m writing this column to invite you to learn about sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico and along the Texas Gulf Coast. As a volunteer for the Turtle Island Restoration Network, I walked one section of the beach weekly from April until mid-July looking for signs of sea turtles, especially the endangered Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle.
The walks began each week at dawn, and were done daily by hundreds of volunteers from Freeport to Rollover Pass and beyond; some driving utility vehicles, but many on foot.
In addition to looking for signs of sea turtles — tracks mostly — we often helped clean the beach of plastics and other debris. As you can imagine, plastic inside of a turtle is very bad for its health. In fact, plastics stop up the esophagus and many turtles die of starvation because nutrients cannot pass the plastic. Perhaps this one small example has caused you to say, “No! We must stop this!”
Well, there is a very active organization, Turtle Island Restoration Network, that works to save endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles through conservation and, recently, the Galveston “Turtles About Town” community art project.
This project showcases the city of Galveston and the network’s conservation efforts while boosting economic growth and tourism. Working with residents and visitors to Galveston, they ensure protection of sea turtles and a broad defense of the ocean habitat. Each over-5-foot sea turtle sculpture is painted and adorned by a local artist to create public art within the city that brings awareness and charm to our island.
This project will be featured at a showcase fundraiser “The Art of Saving Sea Turtles” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at The Bryan Museum’s beautiful conservatory at 1315 21st St. in Galveston. It’s not too late to be a sponsor. Please join us for an enlightening and fun evening with a silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and are available at http://tinyurl/turtlesabouttown. Hope to see you there!
