I don’t think anyone who has been through the COVID-19 quarantine should take the arts for granted again.
We’ve watched more films and videos than ever.
We’ve explored the worlds of video games to escape our four walls. We’ve listened to music and relied on it to lift our spirits.
We’ve seen images that have moved our hearts and given us courage. We’ve danced in our living rooms when no one was watching.
The arts have helped to keep us all sane.
I’ve seen my friends posting 10 movies that affected them, 10 albums that changed them and most recently, 10 pieces of art on the walls in their houses.
I’ve talked with numerous people who have rewatched favorite movies and videos of musical theater.
I’ve seen postings of Native Americans dancing in their yards since they cannot attend pow wows in person.
The arts are there when we need them the most. They touch us in ways that are deep and emotional. They let us explore the depths of our feelings. They give us escape from our current situations. They point us in positive directions for the future.
That’s what the arts do. That’s what they’ve done for us down through the centuries. Every culture creates. Every culture tells stories. Every culture looks to the future — and the arts give us ways to do that and to express it to others.
I know my fellow fine-arts teachers have missed their students. I know our students have missed being in class with their friends (and I hope they missed us too). I had one write me that he loved a piece we were studying (a video of Louis Armstrong) and how much he enjoyed big-band music. He wished we could be in class so the discussion would be easier.
Then we could see each other face to face, and he could tell me how much he got out of this kind of music. I’ll admit it, that got to me. The arts “get” to people on a very deep emotional level.
When COVID-19 is finally done, and life can return to a real normal, let us not forget that we turned to the arts to entertain us, to lift our spirits, to give us hope, to express ourselves and to give us a better day. Art, music, theater, dance — they make life worth living.
