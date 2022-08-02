Freedom is all about choices but our Republican friends are using a curious definition of that idea.
Most of us would describe freedom as the ability to choose the course of our life. Their positions are at odds with that idea. Claiming, as they decrease choices, that they are really increasing liberty.
They are increasing the liberty for those that share their beliefs at the expense of the freedom of those individuals who do not see the world as they do.
Let me cite a few examples of this situation:
The reversal of the Roe decision is a prime example of this curious definition of freedom.
Another example is the continuing desire of the Republicans to attack gay and LGBTQ communities in their recent platform.
Attacks on schools to enforce book bans or to regulate the teacher’s speech during the instruction to students are deadly to real freedom.
Their desire to recast slavery as “involuntary relocation” is a dangerous bit of indoctrination. The idea that students might understand the impact of slavery on our nation is apparently something to be feared.
The continuing manipulation of the state and federal districts to dilute the power of our Black and brown voters is key.
Using gerrymandered districts to limit who votes and for whom we are allowed to vote.
The 2022 Republican Platform is a reflection of this definition of “freedom.” When we take liberty from others, we set the precedent that the government can take that action.
Once politicians get a taste of that kind of control, the erosion of freedom starts. Today, these laws may not affect you, but in the future, you and your freedom will be on the line.
