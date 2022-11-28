It’s about to be that time again, so get ready to go enjoy some music and check out beautiful Christmas decorations when the Texas City Heritage Association holds its annual Celebrate the Season.
As in years past, the event is planned for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12, the second Sunday, at 109 Third Ave. N. in Texas City.
The extravaganza is building back after a hiatus for the pandemic, so only the Davison home will be decorated.
Treat bags will be given away.
Association members are signing up choirs from the schools and we know the high school, Levi Fry and Kohfeldt and Guarjardo elementaries are signed for sure.
The little trackless train that trails all around the grounds of Heritage Square will haul kids, and their adult friends and parents, around to enjoy looking at the Engineer’s House, the Wetzel House and the Williams House, all of which have been preserved to illustrate the history of our glorious city.
Every year, folks new to Texas City are urged to come look at our heritage.
And every year at least one person shows up and says, “I have lived here for years, but I have never come to see the Davison House.”
This year, maybe you will be that person.
The Davison Home was built beginning in 1895 by Frank Davison, who was one of the founding fathers of Texas City. Among many endeavors, he was owner and operator of a grocery business.
The house is built of cypress barged over from Louisiana. Because of the cypress wood, the house is termite proof and almost indestructible.
It was occupied for three generations and was the site of lots of community parties and other activities.
It was finally unoccupied and fell into disrepair until the Texas City Heritage Association was formed by several local couples in 1972. They raised the funds to buy the house and to eventually restore it to its former glory.
Members of the board for years took care of the interior of the home, leaving maintenance of the exterior to the city. As a member, I helped with the decorations at Christmas time and served as a docent frequently, touring groups of people though the home.
As other houses were moved into what became Heritage Square, we continued regular tours until several years ago, when we signed a pact letting the city take over all the maintenance and all the tours.
Except for the COVID years, the group has hosted the annual holiday celebration, which welcomes the public to the beautiful homes.
The children of the city join the celebration with participation in their school choirs.
We are hoping lots of people will turn out for the return of this special day.
If you don’t do anything congenial about your home city, at least consider a visit to this celebration.
