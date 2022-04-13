The candidates running for the Clear Creek ISD school board have filed their 30-day campaign finance reports. These reports are required 30 days and eight days before the election.
The reports are required to contain details about all contributions to the campaign, all expenditures and all loans made to the campaign. They also are required to report in-kind donations, which are services provided to the campaign in lieu of cash.
Reports for school board campaigns are filed with the local district but are governed and required by law by the Texas Ethics Commission. These reports are available to the public for review on the district's election page.
Over the past few decades, the cost of running a campaign for school board has typically never exceeded a couple thousand dollars, just enough to buy a few yard signs, some push cards and maybe a mailer.
Rarely does a PAC spend money for or against a candidate in the form of mailers — but if they do they must file a report with the commission detailing who contributed to this campaign just like the candidates are required.
At the moment there has been no evidence of an outside PAC trying to influence this local election. Below are summaries of the candidates campaign reports in alphabetical order.
Scott Bowen raised about $5,000 with $2,000 coming from out of the district in Corsicana by a former candidate for state office; $1,300 came from Kevin Odit, who unsuccessfully ran for the school board in 2021. He has loaned his campaign $20,000 and has reported expenditures of about $6,000.
Jessica Cejka raised $1,810 through contributions of less than $500 from various people. She has loaned her campaign $4,000 and has spent about $4,069.
Misty Dawson has stated she's self-financing and has spent $952.
Krysten Garcia raised about $3,000 through contributions of less than $500 from various people. She has spent $3,234 with a personal loan of $1,060.
Carl Nunn raised about $2,300 through contributions of less than $500 from various people, and has spent $2,689 with a personal loan of $1,200.
The next campaign finance report is due to the district office April 29.
