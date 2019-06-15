I read former Council member Tarris Woods’ column (“District 1 is being preyed upon by the City of Galveston,” The Daily News, June 13). As is often the case with Woods, his column is a series of misstatements and errors that cries out for correction.
Woods quoted a letter from the City Marshal’s office requesting that an inspection be permitted on his family’s property.
Woods failed to mention the letter was for his family home in Colony Park, and said letter was sent after a citizen reported his family property, and another, in Colony Park for the following: “Swimming pools at both locations appear to have inoperable filter systems and/or sanitation systems providing for a potential health hazard. Pools are both green.”
We cannot ignore health and safety complaints, or allow health hazards to remain in residential areas. The owner of the other property referenced in the Colony Park complaint received the same letter for the reported unsanitary pool conditions.
Furthermore, Colony Park is not in District 1. I cannot see how an enforcement letter sent to Woods’ family home in Colony Park constitutes preying upon District 1.
During my tenure as city marshal, code enforcement has been a priority of city council. Citizens request, and deserve, code enforcement in their neighborhoods, and the marshal’s office has risen to meet the challenge. We do not conduct city wide inspections of homes, we respond to specific situations that are either reported, or observed.
Most people given a code compliance notice simply fix the problem and move on. Others do not and become one of the cases filed in municipal court. A few others, like Woods, schedule meetings with city elected and appointed officials to thwart the enforcement action, then pen misleading and inaccurate columns to the paper.
Every citizen, including former councilmembers, has an obligation to comply with city codes. Exploiting personal relationships with former colleagues on the council and bullying city staff is the kind of behavior that allows blight to continue in this city, destroys the morale of city employees, and erodes the trust of the citizens.
Nonresidents of District 1 may not be familiar with how that district has changed. Through the collaboration of council, the city’s Industrial Development Corp., city staff, and not for profit organizations, District 1 is being transformed for the betterment of all its residents.
The City Marshal’s Office strives for fair and impartial enforcement of all city codes to all city residents, regardless of their connections. The public would not have it any other way.
The City Marshal’s Office was reopened by management in 2017 as part of the city’s increased code enforcement efforts, and I am proud of the work the members of the office have accomplished as a team. As I write this letter I have concluded my career as the Galveston City Marshal. I leave the office in good hands, and I am sure that it will continue to be an important tool for quality of life improvements in the City of Galveston.
