We're in the third year of being bombarded by various Democrat schemes. As one scheme dies, due to false accusations and innuendoes, they desperately grasp at another.
The Mueller investigation was supposed to do in the president, but after two years, $40 million wasted, it produced a big nothing. Now, Democrats accuse President Donald Trump of enlisting the newly elected Ukraine president to help him in his 2020 reelection during a congratulatory phone call.
This was based on a whistleblower’s secondhand opinion of what the president said. Democrats jumped on this as a quid pro quo. But when the president immediately released the entire transcript of the call, everyone could read it and make up their own minds as to a quid pro quo, thus reducing what the whistleblower said to a secondhand opinion.
Democrats then turned to Chairman Jerry Nadler and the judiciary committee whose hearing was a dud. Still searching for a crime, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put the inquiry into the hands of Adam Schiff and the intelligence committee. Two weeks of secret hearings behind closed doors then a week of public hearings, still no impeachable crime.
Democrats then dropped the quid pro quo and switched to bribery, accusing the president of violation of the Constitution by soliciting an emolument from the Ukrainian president. However, the Emoluments Clause was added to the constitution in the 1700s to prevent American ambassadors living abroad from being influenced or corrupted by gifts from wealthy European powers. The Constitution doesn't state this is a “High Crime or Misdemeanor.” Article I, Section 9, Clause 8.
Democrats know going forward with impeachment will result in the Senate acquitting the president of any of the charges they can dream up, so why put the nation through all this?
Polls are showing that Democrats are paying a price for ignoring the needs of the country and focusing full time on impeachment.
Democrat voters must be wondering if their party has anything more in their playbook than resist, non-stop claims of Trump colluding with Russia and endless investigations.
Even with all this orchestrated opposition, voters see an outsider like Trump is presiding over a strong economy, employment high and unemployment at an all-time low.
Democrats fear they can’t beat Trump in 2020, so removing him for office is at least a reason even though it exposes their disregard for the Constitution.
The Founders never intended for impeachment to be a one-sided partisan action. If that becomes the norm then every time a political party loses an election, the losing party can tie up governing with never-ending impeachment procedures.
Since Democrats seem to be having a hard time figuring out what charge to hang their hat on, let me suggest the Democrats may not want to go down the emoluments street in that it may expose the millions of dollars donated by foreign powers to the Clinton Foundation while Hillary was secretary of state.
Benjamin Franklin warned: “Clean your finger before you point at my spots.”
