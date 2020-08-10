As the founder and president of the Galveston County Coalition for Justice, I called a special meeting of the organization political action committee to discuss the countywide protest for the removal of the Confederate statue “Dignified Resignation” that has stood sentry at the front door of Galveston’s old courthouse for over 108 years.
The committee voted unanimously to add the name of Galveston County Coalition for Justice to the petition being circulated by the Galveston County Monument Project. The petition requested that the Galveston County Commissioners Court remove the ancient relic of the Jim Crow era with all deliberate speed.
The coalition believes the immediate removal of the statue is long overdue because of the social oppression it has on 32,000 Galveston County residents who live underneath a Black skin.
The coalition is aware that some people are going to say that the 1,746 Confederate statues, monuments and symbols spreading all across the South are necessary to preserve southern heritage and history.
However, most autodidact students of history know that the 1,746 Confederate symbols can be defined with three words: justify Jim Crow. The student also points out the fact that there is no glory in a heritage of a traitor to this country. And, there was no honor in fighting a bloody Civil War to control the bodies of Black men and women for the sole expansion of plantations capitalism and the sexual exploitation of female slaves by slave owners.
Contrast the following two historical events. Exactly 45 years after Gen. Gordon Grander rode into Galveston and read General Order No. 3 freeing the last remaining slaves on planet Earth, Jack Johnson, the son of slaves born and raised in Galveston, defeated Jim Jeffries to retain his title as heavyweight champion of the world.
The city of Galveston was so outraged with Johnson’s victory over Jeffries (the great white hope) that local leaders refused to welcome him back home with a grand celebration and labeled him as the Achilles heel of white supremacy.
Two years after the fight, the city of Galveston welcomed the Daughters of the Confederacy with a grand parade. The Daughters of Confederate veterans established the organization in Tennessee to rewrite the mythical “lost cause” of the Civil War. They were in Galveston on June 3, 1912, to erect “Dignified Resignation” on the public square of Galveston County Courthouse.
Do I need to say anymore?
In combating the longest debate in Senate history over the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Illinois Sen. Everett Dirksen said, “Stronger than all the armies is an idea whose time has come.”
The time has come for Galveston County Commissioners Court to relieve the 108-year-old Confederate statue of its symbolic duties guarding the front door of the old county courthouse.
The Galveston County Coalition for Justice is a multi-racial membership organization with the purpose and aims to improve the political, educational, social and economic status of minority groups.
