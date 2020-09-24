The rain has come to me darkening its silent waste; I fold into my grief. My amputated heart throbbing with the weight of memories. The mirror tells my story of the unimaginable — the loss of my firstborn son, Wells, two months ago. Unrelenting sorrow not lessening with time.
I’m a stranger to my own reflection. My hair white overnight. The sagging anchor of despondency pushing me to the floor, supine; where I gladly want to remain.
Wearily, I rise and wobble on wooden legs like a puppet floundering for the stage floor. I’m no actor nor puppet, but a half-woman carrying deserted lanes of pain. In silence. The well-wishers gone. The weight of my sadness highlighting their unspoken fear that somehow my loss is contagious.
His death. Unexpected and sudden. Happy he seemed, hiding the constant anxiety of living in this world. His soul kind and gentle, at odds with our society’s idea of frenetic materialism. His desire to live simply, pushed behind the barbed wire of his mind, becomes his dividing line. The temptation to use one more time, a last-ditch attempt to fill the chasm of depression, finally closes the door to what could have been. But that wasn’t his story.
He hungered for ideas, read every book on American history he could find, knew every statistic about every professional sports team; wrote clever sports stories, but never published. Though he was urged to. Step out and see, we’d say. His beautiful brown eyes and sweet smile energized a room like a power surge of optimism.
He met no strangers and never complained. When life threw him curveballs, he inched forward, though often retreating. Uplifting others with his charisma and wit, he buried his passions deep within. Wells was made for more, but he didn’t allow his dreams to open his heart. He sat his sadness through humor, masking his pain and sealing his fate.
He lent his light to those who took but never gave. His heart spoke of healing, urging him to own his voice, his desires, instead of the agonized clanging rush hour of do. The beam of his truth flashing briefly then vanquished to the tightrope of fear. Out, out brief candle, life is a fleeting shadow of choice. My son chose to anesthetize his hurt, but his real story remains. He’s kind. He’s love.
I carry his smile, his voice, the weight of his dreams. He enriches my life, though I will never be the same. Nothing is as it was. His story teaches me to be kinder, gentler; fearless to walk the tightrope of my dreams. Step out and see. As it can be for all who choose to listen to their heart.
Life has put me on a path that I never chose nor wanted. To honor and tell my son’s story, my lacerated heart must forge a new trail of living. Walking now with a weighted limp, I press on.
(2) comments
Wow!!! Ms. Cappiello what beautiful, & faithful words! I could not under any circumstances imagine that your son ever dared to think he was not loved. Your words are like some kind of....remedy or medicine for someone who is having a difficult time, or bad day! If you could package them, or bottle them for sale,....you could really get over! I must say though....that I am sorry for the loss of your son, and I know he will be missed greatly and remembered just as much by his family! I pray that you live each day in thanksgiving and being grateful that God Almighty allowed you and your family to have him as long as he was here! Take joy in the facts and the truth that...there will be a day when you and yours will see him again! So live with that hope, that faith, and that expectation in your heart by being rich in love, and good works because you believe in him who created you, and the world you live in. ( Titus 3:8 ). God bless!
It is easy to see why you are one of our kids’ favorite teachers. We are so so sorry for your loss & pray for peace & healing for you & your family.
McAvin Family
