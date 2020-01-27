If you were anticipating a Part II of the diatribe on TV commercials, you were correct, as usual.
Remember “shock and awe?”
Well, some of this month’s contributions to the advertising world on screen seem to be featuring shock and awe.
For instance, there’s the woman, presumed to be his wife, who sarcastically inquires of her husband whether he intends to eventually mow the grass.
She no sooner gets the words out of her mouth than, through the window, we see a bolt of lightning come crashing out of the sky and incinerate the lawnmower that was waiting on the lawn.
Now that’s shock. In our easy chairs at home we literally quake.
In the awe category is the man who says to his Siri contraption “Smart speaker, play the jazz music playlist.”
And a voice, presumably from the contraption, says, “Internet is down.”
More loudly, he iterates his demand. Play the jazz music.
Equally patiently, the voice repeats that the internet is down.
Finally, screaming, he throws the device across the room.
And another voice, an authoritative commercial voice, says, “Your house is only as good as your internet.”
And that is awe, however you want to interpret the word awe. (As in, for instance, “What a shame, poor baby.”)
Some really elaborate new commercials include Progressive on Ice, which is a real ice show production number. About insurance.
Then there is dancing around the pain, which is supposed to keep you from missing sleep because of pain.
Then there’s more dancing, on a treadmill in a fitness center. That one seems to be more ridiculous than anything I’ve seen in a long time.
The funniest one I’ve seen is among all the H-E-B commercials that feature the charming president of the company, Scott McClelland.
He’s made up a variety of sushi recipes and doled them out to the Texans quarterback and wide receiver.
What do they do with them, besides eat them?
They plan game plays, of course, moving them around the gridiron. Beautiful!
The people who sell Geico insurance are asking us to vote for our favorite commercial.
They involve human people, woodchucks, raccoons and Pinocchio, whose nose grows longer as he prevaricates.
Vote for the favorite? No, vote to have them all eliminated. Quickly.
For an additional silly one, I add the commercial that explains that toilet tissue is not a soft robe or a bouncy castle. That’s pure dumbness.
Lastly is the lady who leaves the house and commutes all over the place by land and sea, finally returning home, where her male companion asks her why she does all the traveling when she is working at home.
I don’t have an answer to that one either. Maybe you do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.