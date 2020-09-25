Due to the restrictions that have occurred because of COVID-19, the board of directors of the M. I. Lewis Social Service Center made the difficult decision to cancel the 12th annual Wine & Dine Gala and fundraiser, which is our major fundraiser each year.
Because of this, M. I. Lewis will face a budget shortfall.
The board of directors knows that many of our ardent supporters will miss attending this great event, but even though “We Can’t Gather, We Can’t Dine and We Can’t Dance” to the music of Pee Wee Bowen, we can still give to this very worthwhile cause.
The M. I. Lewis Social Service Center is a resource for those citizens in crisis situations living within the Dickinson Independent School District. The center provides food and emergency assistance such as rent and utilities, delivers food monthly to homebound senior citizens and provides school supplies and holiday food baskets.
These services are provided with contributions received from supporters along with the Galveston County Food Bank and the United Way Galveston County Mainland and proceeds from our annual fundraiser.
In addition, in partnership with the Galveston County Food Bank, M. I. Lewis offers a free drive-through food fair every third Saturday at its location behind the First Presbyterian Church at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson to anyone in need.
With all this in mind, letters have been sent out to our many friends, businesses and contributors explaining ways they can still participate from the virtual comfort of their homes and help make the Wine & Dine Gala a success.
Be sure to check your mailboxes for this letter, and please don’t put it away without looking it over. Included in the mailing is a list that illustrates just exactly what a donation can provide for a family in need. You may make your donation match or equal a certain way you’d like to participate by choosing from this list of “Levels of Giving” and return your contribution in the envelope provided.
If you’re interested in donating and you didn’t receive a letter, contact Betty Lessert at 281-534-2043 or betty.lessert@milewisctr.org or send in a donation of your choosing to the address listed above. Be sure to annotate donations to the Wine & Dine Fundraiser.
All donations will be greatly appreciated and will help to provide the underserved in our community, especially during this time of need. We need your gifts now more than ever.
MI Lewis Center always does good work.
