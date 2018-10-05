Recently, I was inspired by a letter from Vera Bell Gary (“We need your help to make our event successful,” The Daily News, Sept. 25) and a sports article by Brandon C. Williams (“Bulldogs send Coogs to first-ever 0-5 start in rout,” The Daily News, Sept. 29).
My former educational instructor (Gary) was asking for community involvement in our Settlement Celebration. Williams insinuated that those of us who support our Cougars think that we have a birthright to making a run for a state championship. Nothing is further from the truth. Yes, we are proud of the legacy that we have, but we, as a fan base, know and understand that no one stays on top forever.
We watched Tiger Woods struggle for at least four years before he finally won a tournament; he never quit trying. The Houston Texans had lost nine straight games before they righted its ship and won a game. That is simply the nature of the game.
As we make preparation to celebrate the founding of the Settlement, we are very proud of the accomplishments of our La Marque team. Most of our players are descendants of men and women who settled here and made the Settlement a historical community.
Personally, I marveled at what the freed slaves accomplished. I was so intrigued that I requested my son to access ancestry.com so my family’s history and ancestral data could be researched and analyzed. To my surprise, it is documented that my family was traced to a plantation in Alabama. My great- great-grandfather was born in May of 1848. He joined the Union Army in 1867. We know that Gen. Gordon Granger came to Galveston in 1867 to inform the slaves in Texas that they were indeed freed. During that same year, four ex-slaves came and settled in what is known as the Settlement. My great- great-grandfather, Thomas Daniels Sr., was discharged three years later and settled in Texas.
If you are so inclined, please take the time and effort to search your ancestry, especially African-Americans. In your search, you may find that your ancestors made monumental achievements in the history of this country and state. Unfortunately, there have always been concerted efforts to minimize who we were and are. Contrary to what history tells us, we have a God given right to the American dream. It is a proven fact that because of what we endured during the centuries of slavery, we are just as American as any other race. Proof positive that God has no respect of person, we were all created equal. As we speak, women are being minimized because of their gender. There seem to be a sense of “them and us” being exhibited.
Our ancestors were at times considered as three-fourths of a man. Paul wrote in 1st Timothy, 6:10, “For the love of money is the root of all evil.” Slaves were considered economic as property. However, by God’s grace, we survived. In the midst of what is happening today, we know with certainty, that truth will triumph over lies and sustain us.
