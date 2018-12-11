Our support of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers’ basic protection strategy, a coastal spine, should come as no surprise. However, Texas A&M University at Galveston and its partner research organizations, Delft Technical University in Holland and Jackson State University, have studied and refined the Ike Dike concept for years, so there’s a rich store of knowledge available for developing beneficial modifications to the corps’ tentatively selected plan.
Change No. 1: Move the proposed levee and flood-wall land barriers from behind the coastal highways to the coast, and construct the protection needed as natural-appearing fortified dunes.
These modifications would result in a coastal spine design better suited to protect and enhance the coast — a locally preferred option that would blend protection into a spine design that fits better into the economic, environmental, social and recreational fabric of our coastal communities.
The present plan of placing the land barrier as a levee or flood-wall right behind the coastal highways has properly caused people to be upset. It’s an example of making an unnecessary “devil’s choice” of who is behind and who is in front of the protective barrier.
The barrier would cause takings of property to build and place even more properties on the seaward side of the barrier subject to increased surge, thereby lowering property values and increasing insurance rates.
The Ike Dike coastal spine concept can be the only surge protection option that avoids the devil’s choice of protecting some while harming others. Why not protect everyone by moving the protection as far forward as possible — to the beach — and placing everyone behind it?
The corps report states, “For planning purposes for the DIFR-EIS, the team evaluated a levee/flood-wall system across Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston Island; however, the team recognizes that there are opportunities to optimize the design and alignment to minimize impacts to existing structures and the environment on the peninsula and island. Future design efforts would focus on where engineered dune systems may be appropriate versus levees and flood-walls.”
We agree and think the future design efforts on engineered dune approaches should be mandatory. Engineered dune systems, such as those now existing in the Netherlands, would be a much more appropriate solution to a land barrier than walls and levees near the coastal highways of Bolivar and west Galveston Island.
Surge protection using dune technology is proven and visually attractive, allows for recreation opportunities and provides a natural environment for dune ecosystems. Strategically, it allows all residences and businesses to be behind the barrier not in front of it, exposed to additional risks because of the barriers presence. Also, because it’s located on the public beach no property owners are displaced and no wetlands are disturbed.
On the other hand, it does mean that we would have to deal with stopping erosion now. But, if not now, when? Allowing erosion to run free without dune and beach maintenance allows the coast to retreat to hard surfaces such as the coastal highways.
The ultimate result is seawall-like structures covering the entire coast of upper Texas — an outcome none of us wants.
We applaud the corps for its inclusion of beach and dune nourishment on Bolivar, Galveston Island and Follet’s Island. We further note the corps’ Engineer Research and Development Center has also produced a comprehensive report on beach nourishment opportunities on Galveston Island.
We urge the corps to carefully consider the use of natural-appearing engineered dune systems near or on the beach as the primary land barriers and to include beach and dune maintenance in the final plan.
