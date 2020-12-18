Myer Lee’s article on the shocking Dickinson’s mayor’s runoff coming down to three votes was revealing: Provisional ballots now come into play (“Mayoral cliffhanger to be decided by provisional votes,” The Daily News, Dec. 16).
What this says is every vote counts. No one, ever, should be disenfranchised by procedures or technicalities.
The League of Women Voters says that one of the critical methods of fighting “voter suppression” is provisional ballots. Votes cast that way will take some days after the election to be tabulated, as election officials need first to verify that the voter was eligible to vote a provisional ballot.
A provisional ballot must be made available if:
• You registered to vote in your state and are eligible in the election district but your name isn’t on the voter roster and election officials cannot determine your registration status;
• You don’t have an approved form of identification when you go to vote in an election district for the first time;
• Someone challenges your eligibility to vote.
You may produce a witness to sign an affidavit to affirm your identity and residency. If you produce a witness, you can vote either by paper ballot or on the machines. If you’re unable to or choose not to produce a witness, you can vote with a provisional ballot.
I’m a former data processing director for federal campaigns, including Florida’s 1988 U.S. Senate, where systemic vulnerabilities should’ve been a direct foreshadowing of what would happen in 2000. The same collection of counties were involved.
I tried to get the facts to the parties; it was to Republicans’ advantage to ignore it, Democrats dropped the ball. They could’ve forced those particular machines to be ditched, or utilizing appropriate watchdogs for whether ballots were prepared to specifications and tallying machines’ being tested were properly observed.
My boss had been declared the 1988 victor on election night, it went sour the next morning. Heartbreaking for machines and ballot layout to be so costly. I’ve volunteered for a group called VerifiedVoting.org by personally lobbying Congress for better election security provisions (they’re also in my will).
The Federal Election Commission has so many better regulations in place now, thank God. Provisional ballots for voters who might’ve made a signature error, lacked the right ID, or whose being 18-plus or addresses were in dispute meant that at one time they would’ve been turned away from the polls.
Those folks on Dec. 15 did get to exercise the franchise.
Dickinson, I wish you good luck. I pray that when the next cycle of elections happens, people get freely available information about the possibility of casting a provisional ballot if they’re hesitant to make an attempt to vote for fear of something being wrong with their registration.
And the greatest thing I truly hope is civics classes teach Dickinson’s mayor’s race appearing to be decided by three votes on Election Night as an example of how critical it is for each citizen to live up to the responsibility of turning out.
