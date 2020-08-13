Not surprising we’re hearing a lot, now, about voting. It’s America — we vote. In my lifetime, except for the Florida debacle over the Bush versus Gore final tally, I’ve never heard of any significant voter fraud problems; and even the Florida debacle wasn’t about fraud.
Certainly, there have been fraudulent votes and there always will be; we don’t yet know how to be perfect at anything. However, a few frauds aren’t enough to affect national election outcomes and never will with our smart system of controlling vote counting.
So, what’s this smart system? Simply this — voting is local. We don’t send our ballots to Washington for the presidential election. We vote in small districts where the vote watchers and counters know what to expect in the way of ballots and especially the numbers of such.
In Texas City with a population of about 45,000, I expect a normal presidential voter turnout would be say about 15,000. A successful fraud would have to significantly increase this number. A sixth-grader would notice this and demand some checking. Votes are checked, whether early voting, mail-in or in person on Election Day.
For example, mail-ins are typically checked against registered voter rolls, real addresses, signature comparisons and probably a few other ways, not publicized for obvious reasons.
From the book “Democracy,” author David Litt points out that there are 116,000 voting places monitored by 900,000 vote watchers. Your assignment: design a fraud scheme that can do voter fraud in 116,000 places and avoid being caught by 900,000 humans watching you. Good Luck.
The mail-in voter fraud hype, obviously, is political and not based on any reasonable probability or facts.
Now how about Russia? The same is true of their attempts to execute fraudulent votes; 116,000 individual Russians working the 116,000 voting places? Remember the voting machines aren’t connected to each other except maybe in the local voting room. Voting is not the internet; it’s local and not nationally connected.
Russia can however affect our voting, simply by, as they did in the 2016 election, producing and supporting propaganda that can affect a voters’ feelings about one candidate or the other. They can illegally contribute money to one candidate’s election campaign.
My advice concerning this is to just be aware of anything you see or hear on any media. If it sounds phony it probably is. Don’t believe anything you see or hear without, at least, some checking to see if it is, in fact, true.
During this time as we approach the upcoming election, both parties will be exaggerating the truth and may just plain lie. Do some checking; it’s easily done on the internet with several truth checking sites.
Don’t let Russia, China or any unscrupulous individual tell you how to vote, and don’t worry about voter fraud beyond a minuscule amount not likely to affect the election outcome.
Forget the hype, do your own fact-checking then vote in the way that best suits you.
Remember — tip big for now.
The problem with crooks and con men is that they assume everyone else is a crook. Trump simply doesn't trust the American people.
