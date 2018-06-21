National Reunification Month is celebrated each June and is a time to celebrate the people and efforts making it possible for families to stay together.
Children removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect are put into substitute care to ensure their safety and well-being while their parents address the challenges that led to the removal of their children. During this time, parents are given a service plan and offered the opportunity to participate in services that will allow them to reunify with their children. Many individuals and organizations are instrumental in the creation of support systems and networks of resources which assist in allowing these families to be reunified. While their child is in substitute care, parents work closely with their caseworker and attorneys, and comply with the judge’s court orders.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer is another support available to families seeking reunification. These trained community volunteers are appointed by a judge to serve as the child’s guardian ad litem, advocating for the best interest of the child. They are people just like you: compassionate, objective, self-motivated individuals from the community. A CASA volunteer gets to know the child, their family members, and reviews records to form fact-based recommendations for the court based on the child’s best interest.
Through CASA of Galveston County’s Collaborative Family Engagement, a state child welfare initiative, the agency through collaboration with the Department of Family and Protective Services and Family Group Decision Making practices work to create family support systems for the parents and the children so they do not become isolated from their families or cultures. Research shows children grow and develop much better in families and CASA volunteers bring the best interest perspective to family preservation to ensure the child’s safety and well-being is considered during the planning process.
CASA of Galveston County wants to honor parents, and those supporting them, working hard to bring their children home and give them the best possible future. Happy Reunification Month!
If you are interested in being a Court Appointed Special Advocate for CASA of Galveston County visit our website at www.casagalveston.org or you can visit our state inquiry system at www.becomeacasa.org. You can also call our office at 409-572-2552 or email me at connie@casagalveston.org.
