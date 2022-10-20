Consider this story: A family that usually sits near me at church stops coming to services. After a couple of weeks, I realize they are not in their usual space. So I inquire during fellowship where they may be.
A few glances and mumbled responses about “family troubles” come in answer, but no real details. It’s clear people are uncomfortable talking about the situation, but why? Stigma regarding mental illness.
Other types of illness usually prompt a meal train to assist the family. The pastoral care team sends cards offering support. Sometimes, we even have an unofficial collection to help a family in crisis.
Let’s take this apart. One part of the story is about the MIA family and another part of the story is about us.
Many factors may affect the MIA family but we know nothing but rumor. This is a two-edged sword: on one hand is a large bit of reticence to intrude in something that may be considered “private.”
The other hand involves our responsibility to our brothers and sisters in faith. Would it be “private” if it were cancer or a broken bone? We hesitate to reach out when we think it may involve behavioral health issues, including addiction.
We hesitate, in part, because of our discomfort. What makes us uncomfortable? The stigma of mental illness. We don’t know what to do or what to say, and we may think the situation is hopeless.
I go to church, in part to hand my problems over to God and to remind God that I am waiting for the answer.
Is that the covenant God has established with me and with us? I don’t think so. But, when I don’t know what to do when I see someone in pain, I may look the other way. But once I know how to help, I can no longer rely on ignorance to shield me from my duty to others. So, here are some answers:
• Reach out. Listen. Ask how you can help.
• If a person is a danger to themselves or others, call the Mental Health Deputies at 409-766-2323
• If the person has health insurance, call the number on the back of the insurance card for behavioral health resources.
• If there is a question of substance use disorder, call the Gulf Coast Center for a screening at 409-944-4337. Family members must not call for their relatives using substances. The individuals must call on their own. Friends/family may accompany someone to the screening, which may also be available through a virtual connection.
• If the person who has substance use disorder is not yet ready for help, the family can find support through Al Anon. Several meetings take place on the island each week: at Rosenberg Library, Moody Methodist Church and the AA Clubhouse on 33rd and P. Offer to go with your friend to a few meetings.
Ellen Hanley is executive director of the Alcohol/Drug Abuse Women’s Center. Joanna Bremer is retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch.
