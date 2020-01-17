In a strange way, the annual commemoration of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stirs up unease in me. I fear it’s steadily enfeebling the power of the contradictions in our society that he forced us to face.
The holiday seems in danger of becoming a festive celebration that flattens King’s prophetic witness under the weight of parades, platitudinous politicians and ubiquitous renditions of his eloquent “I have a dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial — but not recited out of the national protest context in which he delivered it.
A proper commemoration is good and necessary; but rarely is there mention that, when King was assassinated, his popularity was on the wane and under attack because he had turned his face against the Vietnam War and raised his voice against structural poverty in America.
Few recall that King was murdered while supporting a bitter sanitation workers’ strike in Memphis. He had connected poverty and economic oppression with racism and vice versa.
Our society cannot deal with King as a modern Isaiah or Jeremiah. So, we bury his wrath against injustice under a hundred thousand rose petals.
We know King would call us to respond to Gov. Greg Abbott’s cruel decision to bar refugees from Texas. He also would assail the country’s entrenched school segregation and inferior education for minority children. Nor would anyone doubt his take on the injustice of our criminal justice system and role of racism in police enforcement. He would be pressing against the ever-tightening web of minority voter suppression.
King would challenge, in terms of ethics, the use of drones to summarily execute our “enemies” and the disproportionate amount of tax funds spent on armaments. He would compel us to deal with the 450 years of social and moral damage of slavery and its aftermath. And he would protest imprisoning immigrant children, breaking up families, and rendering the asylum process a farce at our southern border.
The list is long and seemingly intractable — but only intractable as long as we allow it to be. King was clear that just complaining about injustice isn’t enough. The best way to honor him is to organize around those issues that we know he would take to task. We should use his holiday as a time to examine our national conscience and then get to work for another year.
King surely would be vehement with those Christian leaders who act as apologists for the current misdirection of our national government. His critique surely would be more forceful than his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” to local clergy who told him to slow down and accept that change occurs slowly.
If we share King’s dream of a society that promotes an ethic of love, justice and humanity in all its spheres, then the MLK holiday should be when we stop, take stock, and then move forward out of our comfort zone to do our part in that work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.