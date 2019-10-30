I’m 88 years old this coming November, so I’ll probably not live long enough to see this marvel of Dutch engineering being built, although where I live, I’d have a ring side seat.
Nonetheless, it amuses me to read how these U. S. Army Corps of Engineers fellas, who probably live far away from the Gulf storms, could suggest that a soft dune of sand and earth could protect the West End of Galveston Island from a potential category 5 super storm.
My wife, Carole, and I built the first house in The Dunes of West Beach development some 25 or 30 years ago. We chose this site because of a marvelous dune’s formation between us and the water some 300-feet away.
The primary 17-feet or 18-feet high dune stretched the whole 1/2 mile length of the development at the seaward edge of our properties, and a rippling string of lower dunes stretched to the water’s edge.
In fact, if we stood in the street and looked toward the Gulf between the houses, we couldn’t see the water, just the top of our super dune. To our naïve Yankee (Damn Yankee since we stayed) eyes this looked like a formidable barrier between us and Gulf storms.
Through the early years, we watched as tropical storms and mini hurricanes lapped away at the lower dune’s formations, and so it went until September 2008 when Hurricane Ike came ashore smack dab on Galveston Island.
We didn’t stick around to see the damage firsthand, but I did get into town about a week later to see the aftermath — and it was ugly. Gone was the formidable dune and everything seaward was stripped bare and low.
Now, when we looked from the street between the houses, we could see the Gulf waters, and we still can today.
So, a word to the wise fellas at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the wise fellas at Texas A&M University at Galveston are right. A soft super dune won’t do the job. If a barrier is to be built, it has to be a hardened core structure somewhat like the venerable seawall on the East End.
