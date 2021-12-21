People often make New Year’s resolutions, including me. I take stock of what went well and what didn’t, then plan my course. Jan. 1, 2021, was the sixth month after my son, Wells, died. I was still unsteady but sluggishly walking toward healing.
As July 10 approached, marking the one-year date, I made plans for us to spread my son’s ashes back home in Dallas at the park where we’d played many baseball games. My stomach twisted into knots and my days darkened, dreading the thought of seeing his ashes, touching them, letting them go — no, I couldn’t. What to do?
I found myself in a support group for people affected by others’ alcoholism. I didn’t cause my son’s addiction. I couldn’t control or cure it; Lord knows, I tried. Sanity slowly became my best friend and helped prepare the way for when we’d gather together for the closure we desperately needed.
The day was awful. At that point, I didn’t care about anything but having my son alive, everything else forgotten. As we cupped our hands with his ashes and threw them into the air, the breeze lifted him away, our hearts sealed with bruises.
We returned to our routines, his presence like rain, but a coin of light beckoned. I returned home, dragging my sorrow back into Al-Anon, where I knew I’d find serenity — and logging in miles on the beach, my grief unfolding, grateful for the time I had with him. But there had to be something more.
Writing words of comfort to grief-stricken families has made my purpose clear. My prayer is if I can help one person know there’s hope for a better tomorrow, then there’s beauty for ashes. So, imagine my surprise after my last column when I received a message on Facebook from a woman whose son had died from an overdose.
We met, and together we’re making this journey; she 10 weeks out, and me 16 months. Now that she’s attending the support group, too, she’s with people who’ve circled her with love. My heart is whole for once, thankful that God answered my prayer. Though I would never volunteer for this mission, I know that his ways are higher than mine, and one day we’ll all meet in eternity where there are no more tears or suffering. My faith in the sovereignty of God is what sustains me.
Christmas and New Year’s are almost here; make the most of your days, and embrace your family and friends; time waits for no one. Seek the Lord for wisdom, and he will make your path straight.
II Corinthians 1 says, “Jesus comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we have received from Him.” Redefine your purpose, use whatever problems you’ve overcome, and help someone. Make this your resolution.
If you’re hurting from loss and need encouragement, reach out to me on Facebook — I’ll be waiting — my heart and arms are open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.