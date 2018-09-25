A promise made to his younger brother resulted in scholarships valued at $17,000 for 17 area students. This incredible achievement occurred within the first two years of The Nick Gary Foundation’s existence. Our family, friends, and supporters deserve all the recognition in making these scholarships a reality while keeping Nick’s name and legacy relevant. A sign located near Carver Park at the corner of Park Avenue and Westward, “Nick Gary Scholarship Fundraiser, September 29,” prompted a mind-blowing revelation — a promise made is a promise kept. Nick Gary’s name and legacy will forever be synonymous with unselfish acts of kindness in the form of scholarships and mentoring.
It’s a well-established fact that spiraling educational expenses beyond high school create a tremendous financial burden for students and their families. Providing scholarship opportunities to deserving high school students to continue their collegiate or vocational education beyond high school is the mission of The Nick Gary Foundation. The foundation is on the forefront of encouraging continuous academic excellence and building future leaders. Our 17 scholarship recipients are passionate about their career goals and driven to succeed; these students make their families, communities and The Nick Gary Foundation proud.
The foundation is hosting its annual scholarship fundraiser, the third annual Athletic and Skills Challenge on Saturday, which is Nick’s birthday. This is a special day for the foundation to celebrate Nick’s life on his birthday while raising funds for scholarships. All events are scheduled at Carver Park baseball fields and community center. The day features physical fitness through various athletic events for all ages. Events begin at 7:30 a.m. with a 1K and 5K Fun Walk/Run around the historic Carver Park. The 5K is chip-timed and features a certified course.
Online registration for the 1K and 5K is encouraged. Softball, kickball, and basketball tournaments and a Home Run Derby throughout the day are both competitive and lots of fun as winners walk away with bragging rights for the next 12 months. Additionally, a 3-Point Shoot-Out for middle, junior high, and high school students is on slate inside the gym. A free skills challenge for elementary, middle, and junior high students requires parental approval. These fitness activities include Punt, Pass and Kick, 50-Yard Dash, Run the Bases and a Mini Home Run Derby. While these events promote physical fitness, we are also incorporating nutrition and diabetes awareness for students and parents this year.
Join us for another family fun-filled day with barbecue and entertainment. Support our scholarship fundraiser with an online donation at www.thenickgaryfoundaton.com or a make a purchase from our concession stand. T-shirts also will be available for purchase. Support scholarships while keeping Nick’s legacy flourishing.
Remembering your smile and kind spirit; happy 37th birthday, Nick. Rest in peace.
