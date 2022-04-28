Sunday we’re expecting 70 or so lifeguard candidates to show up for tryouts. We’ll also have another tryout and academy May 7. We need them all.
I thought it would be fun to walk you through a sample of a summer day with us to illustrate things happening behind the scenes.
Starting at 7:30 a.m., the first patrol truck hits the beach, puts out flags, gets an overall feel for conditions and updates the warning system. Our first dispatcher arrives and preps for the shifts to arrive.
Three shifts of guards arrive starting at 7:45 a.m., followed by 10:30 a.m., and the main shift comes on just after noon. All shifts go to the beach for physical training, followed by short sessions that rotate between topics related to lifeguarding, medical response, resiliency, leadership, tourist relations or intercultural competency.
For every three towers we ideally have four guards scheduled each day, to allow for breaks. Dispatchers work in a similar way.
We stagger our shifts to best use our resources and aren’t at full strength until after noon. To help fill the gap, many of our Wave Watcher volunteers are out early checking various areas of the beach. They’re a huge help in spotting potential issues before they escalate.
Meanwhile, we’re also working administrative staff from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and running our Junior Lifeguard Day Camp, with children ages 10 to 15. The first session of the day runs from 8 a.m. to noon; and the second shift is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
They typically bounce back and forth from the headquarters to the water. They recover from exercises, games and skills sessions, while having lessons on similar topics as the guards. Then they go back to the ocean for swimming, paddling, rescue techniques, etc. We choose instructors carefully, so they’re learning from the best.
Guards get off about 8:30 p.m. and supervisors and dispatchers continue for another hour. Then, some lucky soul gets to be “on call” and be ready to respond throughout the night to all kinds of emergencies.
Afternoons are our busiest time and can be filled with emergencies, or just the steady work of keeping people from danger. We work a zone system, where each truck takes care of a zone having five to nine towers in it. We’re always ready to backfill, so we’re able to maintain uninterrupted coverage.
To accomplish all of this, we have about 125 lifeguards — most of whom are teenagers — 10 dispatchers and 15 year-round employees. We cover 9 miles with 34 towers, provide patrol for 33 miles and respond 24/7/365 to emergencies that happen in about 70 miles of waterfront.
We also maintain our police department, support 15 or so Survivor Support Network Volunteers, and about 60 Wave Watchers. And our junior guard day camp program has 120 children participating.
This all works because we have layers of supervision and coaching, both in our facility and on the beach, where the adults are in constant contact with the teenagers and children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.