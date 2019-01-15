Upon embarking into 2019, we citizens of this country need to have a serious reality check. There are those who must admit that something is definitely wrong, by the examples that are exemplified. Cases in point, when intelligent men and women knowingly support obvious, documented falsehoods, major spiritual problems are flagged.
In my generation, lies were exposed and confronted. I don’t believe that any party leader would have been allowed to have gotten away with using the vile and repugnant language and actions that we’re enduring today. History teaches us that in the midst of turbulent times, someone always stepped forward and adamantly took a stand against acts of evil intent.
Abraham Lincoln comes to mind. He guided this nation through a bloody time. Take time to compare the language embodied in the Gettysburg Address with what we hear coming from President 45. Lincoln struggled to maintain unity, while the occupant in the Oval Office at this time continues to practice the art of polarization in every way possible.
As President Lincoln did, there are some of us who refuse to sell our souls for party unity. I’m a registered Democrat, but I’m a Christian first. I don’t support anything that my party does, or verbally profess, that is ungodly.
Abraham Lincoln, as all men, had his faults, but Lincoln was a man of principles. He believed in the equality of all men. That belief and practice was the primary reason he was killed; however, his faith was unwavering. To my knowledge, during this terrible era, Lincoln never intentionally attempted to deceive the country as a method of getting his desires fulfilled.
Gen. Ulysses S. Grant was allowed to run the war as Lincoln supported him in his efforts. Lincoln was humble enough to know that he probably didn’t know more about fighting a war as his General.
Our Republican friends have a choice to make; do you serve God or man? Our vice president professes to be a Christian; however, many of his actions and the manner in which he support lies, clearly contradict the scriptures from my Bible.
My Republican friends, I charge you as the Prophet Elijah charged the children of Israel on Mount Carmel, 1 Kings 18:21. “How long halt you between two opinions. If the Lord is God follow Him, but if Baal, follow him.” He was simply saying that you can’t straddle the fence, and you can’t have it both ways.
During the civil rights era, this charge was the underlying theme. Martin Luther King Jr. challenged men and women, through words and deeds to make a choice. He challenged Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson to stand by the Constitution, which is color blind.
Neither of these Presidents would’ve ever stated that China is more honorable than the leaders of Congress. President Trump said it. In our community, Republicans and Democrats are working together to make our community safer.
