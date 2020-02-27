Reading Assistant City Manager Mike Loftin’s commentary was virtually an out-of-body experience (“City of Galveston’s financial condition is strong,” The Daily News, Feb. 21). We learned that everything is great, and there’s nothing to see here. But if all his claims are true, why did city council vote in September to raise property taxes by 2 percent?
For starters, the city’s bonded outstanding debt as of Sept. 30, 2018, was $180 million. A year later, debt was $225 million. The city waited nine days after the fiscal year ended to add an additional $47 million of principal and interest, bringing the total to $272 million in debt — a $92 million increase or 51 percent in one year and nine days.
The commentary notes increasing the city’s contribution to police and fire pensions from 12 percent to 18 percent and from 12 percent to 17 percent respectively. Police pension increase occurred only after state legislators intervened. Why didn’t the city provide more to the pensions — especially police?
In my last term as mayor in 2004, pension ratios were 94.80 for city government; 81.20 for firemen; and 82.20 for police. In comparison:
• 2014: 79 (city government); 68.90 (firemen); and 46.90 (police); and
• 2018: 80.47 (city government); 69.66 (firemen); and 38.87 (police).
Standard and Poor’s Methodology for Pension Fund Ratios indicates 90 percent is strong, 80 percent to 90 percent above average, 60 percent to 80 percent below average, and 60 percent is weak. So, our fire pension is below average and our police pension is weak. While not surprising that city government is funded above average, even that fund has been drawn down significantly.
In my previous administration, all three pensions were funded over 80 percent. We will get these plans solvent again.
Loftin’s piece mentions the $13.5 million hit on litigation. The city had to take funds from other accounts to pay it. But why, if as Loftin says the city has $63 million in its available balance? And why the 2 percent tax increase if there was money to cover it?
The commentary mentions an early warning system of financial forecasting. Here’s an early warning: The city cannot continue on this path of no growth, increasing bonded indebtedness and increasing property taxes.
As mayor, I will work with city council to revive existing ethics and finance committees. The ethics committee will review standing ethics practices and conflicts of interest, including familial ties or close friendships with city employees or city council members.
The finance committee will examine debt and funding sources; cash position and net position (worth) without restrictions; police and fire pensions; zero-based budgets; departmental spending; and proposed large capital expenditures.
Galveston doesn’t have a revenue problem; it has a spending problem. Working with city council, we will take the necessary steps to put the city on a new, fiscally sound and sustainable growth path.
