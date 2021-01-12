In 2016 this nation elected a president who lies constantly, sometimes averaging over two dozen verifiable lies per day.
Whose clinical narcissism fits the definition to a T; look it up.
Who won’t acknowledge structural racism in this country.
Who says white supremacists are “very fine people.”
Who surrounds himself with ne’er-do-wells, more than a dozen of whom have been brought up on charges or been imprisoned; some of whom he has recently pardoned.
Who mocks the physically challenged.
Who disparages the military and calls service members losers.
Who considers daily security briefings a total bore and pays no attention to them.
Who rebukes scientists — calls them stupid — and scientific fact.
Who trusts the Russian dictator more than he does his own intelligence community.
Who knows so little about our country’s history, he thinks Frederick Douglass is still “doing good work.”
Who falsely takes credit for the already hot economy left to him by President Obama.
For whom the U.S. Constitution is an annoyance.
Who is a failed businessman many times over.
Who is a misogynist, who thinks he can grab a woman anytime he wants.
Who paid $130,000 in hush money to the porn star he had sex with while his current wife was pregnant with their son.
Who believes in a myriad of outlandish conspiracy theories, including non-existent voter fraud.
Who claims to be religious but is so obviously not.
Whose “university” was a front for illegal business activities and was sued three times because of it.
Who, between himself and his businesses, has been involved in more than 3,500 legal cases in U.S. federal courts, and that was as of four years ago.
Whose response to COVID-19, from the beginning until now, has been nothing short of disgraceful.
Who cares nothing about the 350,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19. “It is what it is,” Trump has callously said of the death toll, proof of his total disregard for any life other than his own.
Who, in 2020, began planting seeds in the minds of his followers for many months before the election that, if he lost, it would be because the election was rigged and wrought with fraud.
Who, in 2020, used the White House for political stunts.
Who, after he lost the 2020 election, did and does falsely claim, with NO legitimate evidence, that the election was fraudulent and rigged against him.
Who has lost several dozen attempts in various courts to overturn the election.
Who, in 2021, has pressured the Georgia’s Secretary of State to “find 11,780 votes,” which would break federal election laws.
And whose words encouraged a violent mob to storm the U.S. Capitol building, resulting in five people dying.
What have we become, that we could have elected such a twisted, egomaniacal man once?
What have we become, that 70 million of us would vote for him a second time?
