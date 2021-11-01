In response to the story by Keri Heath (“DC group plans to build Juneteenth museum in Galveston’s historic custom house,” The Daily News, Oct. 14): In the story, Sam Collins III, co-chairman of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, said “The island could be making a bigger show of the holiday;” and “Juneteenth is a national holiday now; what other event in Galveston has a national holiday?”
Heath’s story really piqued my curiosity.
The Galveston County Coalition for Justice would be totally remiss if we sat back, said nothing and allowed Juneteenth organizations to fly into Galveston unchallenged under the cloak of racial capitalism and seize Juneteenth without a robust debate. It’s unthinkable.
Here’s what this mysterious group out of Washington needs to know. Juneteenth is the oldest celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It marks the day when Gen. Gordon Granger stepped into Galveston with 2,000 troops and announced General Order No. 3 proclaiming freedom for over 250,000 African American slaves in Texas.
It would take 156 grueling years before Juneteenth would finally receive federal recognition. That journey started in 1979, when then Houston state Rep. Al Edwards introduced legislation to make Juneteenth a state holiday. Despite strong opposition from a conservative majority, Edwards prevailed in making Texas the first state to proclaim Juneteenth a state holiday.
Fortunately, Juneteenth has evolved over the years from a simple Galveston celebration to a symbolic state holiday to a national holiday. Now is the time for the city of Galveston to recognize this long deserved honor and build its citizenry a Juneteenth museum.
Unfortunately, a national holiday has opened doors for others to try and seize Juneteenth. These groups utilize fundraising tactics to acquire millions from enthusiastic investors.
These groups know how to follow the headlines straight into downtown Galveston. They succeed by mimicking established Juneteenth organizations. They create well-designed websites and employ local African American apologists for systemic racism, freelance writers, motivational speakers and capital advisory firms to help them get your money.
The coalition is suspicious of this group out of Washington. Its desire to convert the old custom house into a Juneteenth museum to help raise funds for the eradication of slavery throughout the world is, to the coalition, a little foreboding.
Galveston is the birthplace of Juneteenth, and Mayor Craig Brown and Galveston City Council should get out in front of building a Juneteenth museum. To paraphrase Collins: “What other antebellum celebration in Galveston has the support of a national holiday?”
The struggle continues.
