For you young folks, “The Manhattan Project” was a government project to invent the atomic bomb.
It was an all-out effort to take atomic energy theory and use it to make a bomb with unheard of destructive force.
And it worked; we did it. The secret got out though. Atomic bombs all over the globe; with some in the hands of less desirables. So, since then, we live in constant threat of its use.
With the potential of bombs coming from and going to an enemy, we now live with the potential of “Mutually Assured Destruction.”
One might think that this would make the atomic bomb useless because no country would commit the suicide act. And it has up till now.
This, however, doesn’t protect us from a suicidal maniac like Vladimir Putin.
Because of this, today, we find ourselves in the unbelievable position of not being able to stop a madman from killing innocent civilians. The atomic bomb has rendered our great military dominance inept and useless for this.
The situation with Putin today is like having a hateful, nagging child next door. Can’t do anything to him for fear his parents might come out and want to fight. Similarly, we can’t deal with Putin for fear of his atomic bomb.
So, what to do? We need another Manhattan Project, or two.
President Ronald Reagan first proposed a Strategic Defense Initiative, also known as “Star Wars.” This would provide a shield over the United States with interceptor missiles that could knock down all incoming intercontinental missiles.
At the time of Reagan, I said this would be impossible because anyone that could invent it would obviously know how to defeat it. I guess we could kill the inventor, but then who would know how to maintain or upgrade the system?
I think today, however, we can do it and secretly we may already have. This needs a Manhattan Project commitment.
Probably much more important, let’s find out what makes it OK for one animal to kill another for reasons other than food. Why is it OK for some of us to kill each other? Why wars? Why do most of us “live by” a Bible full of war stories?
Why are many wars about religion? I think a Manhattan Project that could successfully answer these questions may also offer solutions.
A few years back, many World War II combat veterans were interviewed. One question they were asked was “what would you want to have for the next world war?” The dominate answer was “more diplomats.”
Seriously, we need Manhattan Project efforts to either shield us from our enemies and more importantly, make conflict resolution by diplomatic means, the dominate alternative to killing and wars.
This won’t happen overnight, but it can and should. Until then, let’s start taking hate and get-even out of our daily lives. Remember it takes two to fight. Turn the other cheek, but still dodge the incoming.
