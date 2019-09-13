The Galveston-Bay Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Oct. 12 at Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston. Sign-up begins at 8 a.m., program at 8:30 a.m., then the 5K walk begins at 9 a.m. Participants may walk as far as they like. Children and pets are welcome.
Last year, more than 1,000 people participated in this fun and important event. Across the country, there will be more than 65,000 teams walking to end Alzheimer’s. Please go to alz.org/walk, find the Galveston walk, and sign up or form a team. Anyone who donates $100 can receive a T-shirt.
During the past year, a committee of local community volunteers, led by the Houston and Southeast Chapter Alzheimer’s Association, have been planning the walk. Sponsors have donated money, teams have been formed and fundraising has been under way.
Our goal this year is to raise $205,000. Edward Jones, our national presenting sponsor, has been involved from the start, and we can’t thank them enough for their support and involvement.
Personally, I’ve co-chaired the event for three years and am serving as the walk chair this year. It has been a privilege to meet so many wonderful members of our community during this process. This cause is personal to me because my mother-in-law and my mother died because of complications from the disease.
My husband and I watched and supported our fathers as they navigated their newfound caregiver role through trying and difficult times. However, we all acknowledge there’s so much living to do after an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and we had some very special times together as a family as our mothers were battling the disease.
In several speaking engagements over this past year, I’ve gone into detail about some of the issues we faced as a family and how we learned to navigate them. It’s so important to surround yourself with a supportive community to help your loved one with Alzheimer’s.
It’s also a necessity to get a formal diagnosis if there are symptoms because it allows professionals to determine a course of treatment different from other causes of dementia.
Learning appropriate skills can provide a caregiver with tools to deal with frustrating and repetitive behaviors. Appreciating and understanding the stress a caregiver is under and finding help from a qualified counselor or support group helps to normalize the feelings associated with caring for a person with Alzheimer’s.
In our community, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and Libbie’s Place are valuable resources for help. Outside the community, the Alzheimer’s Association is a national organization that has invested more than $385 million in best-in field research projects globally since 1982. Seventy-seven percent of raised funds go to care, support, research, awareness and advocacy, 19 percent to fundraising, and 4 percent to administrative costs. They operate a 24-hour hotline at 800-272-3900.
So, please join us on Oct. 12. We intend to celebrate the hard work of all caregivers, fundraisers and patients dealing with this disease.
