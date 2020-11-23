We hear about and read about the workings of local cops, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers almost daily.
Some law enforcement folks stay further back and in the shadows most of the time. The Secret Service owns its name; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also known as the ATF, is less secretive. Nobody knows what the CIA is up to.
But the folks who are local and busy enforcing the law for Texas are seldom written about and almost never seen. They’re employed by Texas Parks & Wildlife and periodically they send out press releases, which seldom make the papers.
But I read them, enjoy them and share them with you from time to time in hopes you will appreciate these folks and enjoy the exploits of our wily wardens.
One guy was arrested for fishing without a license at Lake Welsh in Titus County and gave a false name and date of birth. He refused to cooperate with the wardens and even requested an ambulance because he was so upset.
Believe it or not, they sent for one and after it arrived, he refused transport and gave the EMTs a different date of birth when he signed the refusal.
He was arrested and transported to the Titus County Jail, where they located his real name and date of birth. They also found out he had been issued a citation in 2009 by the same warden for no fishing license. He was issued a citation and released.
Did you know folks can fish from Jet Skis? In Travis County, two game wardens met two different groups of men fishing with cast nets from boats and Jet Skis. The fishermen had a lot of game fish, including bass and crappie.
The wardens gave out citations. Then they gave away all the fish to a family on the shore.
Some of the fishing reports also included illegal shrimping. One night a warden in Calhoun County, patrolling Matagorda Bay, watched a bunch of shrimp boats travel out into the water. Then they turned off all their navigation and deck lights.
The warden used night vision to see the boats drop their nets and begin shrimping.
The final report says two of the shrimp boat captains were issued citations for shrimping at night. Then the report says, “All resources were returned to Matagorda Bay,” which I think must’ve meant they dumped all the shrimp back in the water.
Not all the work this month has been fishy, of course. After all, deer season is open.
In Edwards County, game wardens had been watching a guy for several weeks for hunting from a public roadway. That’s a no-no.
They finally caught up with individuals seen taking an axis deer from the road. Their cases are pending.
The biggest, and strangest, haul came when wardens watched 11 people from out of state hunting at night with spotlights. With night vision equipment the wardens rounded them up. They had permission to be on the land but not to shoot non-game animals. They had no hunting licenses.
The non-Texans were rounded up with several dead jack rabbits and raccoons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.