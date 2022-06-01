The economic history of 2022 will feature the stock market’s recent eight weekly consecutive declines — a performance unseen since 1932.
But the stock market is a questionable measure of economic health. Stock buybacks or investment purchases buoyed by irrational exuberance can lift valuations well beyond economic fundamentals.
On the other hand, the stock market is a great barometer for investors' appetite for risk. In that context, the recent market sell-off was a rational response to the highest inflation figures in over 40 years.
Inflation erodes purchasing power. A basket of goods that cost $100 In January of 2020 cost $112 by April of 2022. During that period, excluding government social expenditures, personal income rose less than 3 percent — resulting in a nearly 10 percent gap between purchasing power and inflation.
It’s understandable that people are nervous and making decisions in their own self-interest.
Who is at fault? Greedy corporations? The Federal Reserve? The President? Congress? Putin? Each has played their part, but each also acts in self-interest.
Corporations may sometimes act greedily, but they also provide a financial vehicle to fund the retirements of hundreds of millions of Americans. Who decides where the "greed" line is?
Our lawmakers also act in a manner reflecting their self-interest. The reelection math is simple – it’s 50 percent+1. It’s not 60, 70, or 80 percent.
Meanwhile, the world shrinks. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine telegraphed high food and energy prices to anyone that had a basic understanding of the world’s grain and energy production. The response to Russia’s invasion was to levy sanctions.
President Biden’s antagonistic stance towards America’s energy industry then became even more inflationary.
Are the sanctions working? In one regard, no. The Russian Ruble is stronger today than at any time since 2018. Just after the sanctions it dropped to $0.007 per ruble. Today it costs about $0.016 per Ruble — more than double the value of its recent lows.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen has cratered. Beginning in 2017, the Yen moved between 103 and 113 Yen per U.S. Dollar. Now it’s near 130 Yen per dollar.
Japan’s enormous national debt is fueling market unease with the Yen.
Japan is the industrialized world’s most indebted nation, but its stock market peaked in 1991 and its economy has never fully recovered.
Japan tried to stimulate, then tax, its way out of economic malaise. It used taxpayer funds to buy Japanese stocks and 70 percent of its own bond offerings (AKA “Quantitative Easing”). Nothing worked and now currency market participants are acting in their self-interest.
At some point, given America’s enormous debt, self-interest will propel the global markets to demand higher U.S. interest rates before they buy our debt.
We must address our national debt. Demanding higher taxes is a non-starter. Congress has proved that there is no level of revenues it cannot outspend. The last year America’s national debt decreased? 1957.
Simple math demonstrates that America cannot afford the current size of its government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.