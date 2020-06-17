The Texas labor movement adds our voices to the millions of Americans condemning another lawless, racist killing in our country at the hands of police officers.
The events surrounding the appalling death of George Floyd have taken place during a pandemic, but rather than coincidence, working families in Texas understand these life-changing events are closely related.
We want the economy to reopen and our lives to resume. But we know the terms of “normal” must change so black Texans and other working families who deal every day with economic injustice emerge stronger.
Today, we are navigating two of the greatest crises of our lives, one of them “novel” and one of them more than 400 years old.
On the economic side, consider what we saw even before the events in Minneapolis: black unemployment way above the average and COVID-19 death rates for blacks that were triple or quadruple what other communities were seeing.
On the racial justice side, consider the video of the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that has already changed our lives. We believed black lives mattered before George Floyd’s death, but the urgency of change has accelerated as racism, yet again, rears its head. The long pattern needs to end.
Advancing on a path to racial justice is intimately tied to economic justice for all. Toward that end, the Texas AFL-CIO and allied organizations in cities across Texas and the nation held a Workers First Caravan for Racial and Economic Justice on Wednesday. We took to the streets, safely, to urge public officials to put workers first as they craft policy solutions.
We are advocating for five essential principles: 1) Keep front-line workers safe; 2) keep workers employed wherever possible and on track toward earned pensions; 3) keep Texas and its local governments, public schools and the U.S. Postal Service solvent and working; 4) protect and expand affordable health insurance for all workers and insist on paid sick leave; and 5) hire people to build infrastructure, protecting our nation and creating good jobs.
These principles, addressed in large part by the proposed HEROES Act approved by the U.S. House, would go a long way toward limiting the jeopardy African Americans face both in crisis and in “normal” times. Now the Senate and the White House must step up and do right by workers and their families.
This moment demands clear action, common purpose and a coupling of economic and racial justice so when we get to “the other side,” we will know that a new day is upon us.
