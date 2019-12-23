I have worked with many wonderful, hardworking employees for the port, including tenants, steamship agents and local, state and federal agencies.
I worked tirelessly with honorable police and security personnel along with the U.S. Coast Guard to secure our port and city. There is no other place I would rather be, nor any other group of people I would want to work with.
I encourage anyone who wants to know who I am, please speak to anyone that has ever encountered me throughout my life. I treat everyone with respect and more than likely, with a smile.
As for the comments made by Wharves Board Trustee Ted O'Rourke during last week's extraordinary event ("Port of Galveston employee accuses Trustee O’Rourke of threats," The Daily News, Dec. 17), I would not be performing my duty as a police officer or as a decent human being if I did not report it.
The threats were not imminent in nature; however, I immediately spoke with another port employee only minutes later and emailed the port police chief for a meeting with him and his lieutenant first thing the next morning.
Once discussed with them, I met with Port Director Rodger Rees to discuss what was stated the night before. I have never, nor will I ever question my decision to come forward.
I understood the potential consequences to come; you are witnessing it now. Many of you have had your own encounters with O'Rourke. I absolutely do not want to be in this position, however I can stand alone against him and his vengeful behavior.
I have seen him attack our current director, past directors, board members and many past port employees.
Rees has made a few mistakes. We all would in a new position and in a very unique city.
If O'Rourke really wants to take a polygraph ("I'm willing to take a polygraph. Are my accusers?," The Daily News, Dec. 20), then I say, of course, let's do it.
I will also be willing to place my full integrity in view for anyone to see. I will not back down.
I would like to now get back to work making our port successful.
Good day everyone. Merry Christmas and as always, be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.