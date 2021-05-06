Yellowstone National Park is a volcanic caldera, 34 miles by 45 miles across, formed in a massive, super-volcanic eruption about 630,000 years ago.
The park sits atop that still active super-volcano. On May 18, 1980, Mt. St. Helene erupted, killing 54 people. There are 169 potentially active volcanoes in the United States.
All this is to say that geologically, the United States has always had the threat of potentially disastrous eruptions lurking beneath its surface. The same is true for American democracy.
Lurking beneath the surface of American democracy ever since its inception have been potentially disastrous eruptions from anti-democratic factions, militia, underground armies, insurrectionists and domestic terrorists. Just as plate tectonics can set off a volcano, political greed and chicanery can set off an insurrection.
Who are these angry, anti-government, anti-authority, hate-filled, mostly white Caucasian Americans? Why are they so full of fear, paranoia, hatred and resentment? Perhaps it’s because there has always been inequality, government inefficiency and corruption and people get fed up with it.
Fair enough. But invading our Capitol has never been the American response to such anti-government resentment and unrest.
Four years of greed, chicanery, lies and conspiracy theories by Trump and his Republican co-conspirators caused the latest deadly eruption on Jan. 6 when a violent mob of Trump-supporting insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, causing death and untold injuries and an indelible bruise on American history.
Then two months of the Republicans’ nonstop gaslighting, bald-faced lies and cockamamy conspiracy theories supporting Trump’s unfounded allegations of the 2020 election being stolen by massive voter fraud intentionally added to the pressure. Lastly, Trump’s inciting rally in D.C. on Jan. 6 was the final shifting of the plates that set the MAGA magma free.
And the volcano erupted — as choreographed.
And on that same infamous day, 139 Republican representatives and eight Republican senators refused to verify the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden. Since Jan. 6, Republican politicians and officials across the country have relentlessly spread the Big Lie. For example, almost four months after the U.S. Congress verified that Biden won the presidency fair and square, Arizona Republican senators have hired a pro-Trump firm to conduct another needless recount of the presidential votes, this one in Maricopa County, which overwhelmingly voted for Biden.
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are following in goose step with another recount by the same dubious firm that suggested that other battleground states will follow.
To what end other than to harass and sow doubt? Because regardless of the outcomes of these sham recounts, the presidency isn’t going to change hands.
When magma erupts from the Earth, it’s called lava. It rolls downhill destroying every living thing in its path. The MAGA magma that we’re witnessing today has erupted, attempting to hijack elections and democracy itself. It’s called fascism.
That eruption needs to be capped permanently at the polls starting in 2022.
(7) comments
If you really believe there's no chance of the recounts doing anything then what are you afraid of? Let them go on.
Sounds like Templer is afraid they'll find something...... He's SCARED![scared]
Mr. Templer was smart enough to identify who the real danger to America is and who is responsible for all this Chaos.
But he wasn't as smart as Obama and Biden who saw the threat of Trump, even before he was election and launched a spying operation using the arm of government.
Templer compares Trump and his supporters to a massive volcano about to explode doing lasting damage to the Country. Therefore, he obviously approved of Hillary and the Democratic party joining their effort to stop Trump when they paid to have a bunch of false dirty trash that smeared Trump.
Obama was such a great president he saw the danger back when Trump was considered a joke. Obama wisely turned the IRS loose to go after Tea Party who were shacking things up. That wasn’t good because too much shaking can set off a volcano.
Trump somehow escaped these plots and he fooled a lot of people who elected him.
Thanks to Obama and Biden, they tried to save the nation and turned loose the full power of Government using the Justice Dept, the FBI and the CIA to stop the volcano by going after Trump and those around him. . When that didn’t work the democrats in congress rose up to protect the nation and launched two impeachment that bloodied up Trump. But the volcano is still rumbling But hope is still alive because democrats who are trying to save the nation have big tech using their platforms to block the poisonous gassed coming out of the volcano.
What is puzzling more is that it is not republicans who are burning down cities, it is not republicans who are saying that America is a dirty rotten country and teaching kids to hate America. It is not Republicans who disrespect the Flag that I proudly served under in Korea. It is not republicans who are saying that America is a racist country and it is White republicans who are the racists, It is not republicans who promote cancel culture and want to replace democracy, erase our past and replace it with some kind of global socialist nation where the poor of the world are welcome to all the free stuff we have to offer, all paid for by the very rich, who mostly happen to support democrats..
Mr. Templer background is in education, He was in charge of instruction at COM. I just wish he would have been as concerned with the bunch of Marxist and socialist that worked under him at College of the Mainland. He did nothing while the admitted Marxist/Communist professor David Michael Smith was a real volcano who almost destroyed COM with constant lawsuits year after year.
While Temple who was a top administrator in charge of instruction did nothing to stop Smith and his communist buddies, the public saw the harm and voted down every bond issue while those people were on the payroll.
Thankfully voters got a bellyful of the Marxist stirring the pot and elected a top quality board who rid the institution of the Trouble makers, hires a great president, who regained public support and passed a bond issue that is on the way to make COM one of if not the best community college in Texas.
I don’t see volcano’s I see good in America where no one is being held back. All one has to do is take responsibility of their families and their lives, blaming someone else might be a good political move but it does not make your life better.
You sum it up nicely, Mr. Templer. [thumbup]
Another person scared they might find something.
That is an excellent analogy of our current state of affairs.
Another person scared they might find something.
[thumbdown], and shame on the Galveston Daily News! Printing a column like this only perpetuates and fuels separation of Americans.
