Do you remember how much you loved to go to the playground when you were little? Several wonderful benefactors of the Ronald McDonald House Galveston have funded a new outdoor play space at the house.
As can be imagined, this playground must be specially designed to be safe for children suffering from all types of trauma, prematurity issues, burns, orthopedic injuries and other maladies.
Can you imagine how wonderful it will be for little ones to come back to the house after a day of hospital treatments to have a colorful, fun, adaptive and safe outdoor place space?
It's appropriate that the project includes a path of brick pavers. In many ways, the pavers symbolize the long and wonderful history of the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston and the courageous children who, with their families by their side, take one step at a time to regain their health.
The path also represents the thousands of contributors to the house over the last 33 years. Every donation, regardless of amount, has made an impact on our ability to keep families together while children are ill.
We invite everyone to purchase one or more pavers engraved with a name and/or message. It will be a long-lasting reminder of your thoughtfulness, as well as a very much-appreciated contribution to the house.
Brick pavers are available to purchase from $100 on up. They can be engraved with names and your messages. Honor someone special. Proclaim your support for families in need. Inspire children to dream big as they play. Share words of comfort. Recognize your family, company or loved one.
For more information or to purchase a brick paver, please go to www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/rmhg or call the house at 409-762-8770, Ext. 106 or 107 for information and order forms.
I’ll be purchasing bricks for my grandchildren, and I hope you will, too, for your loved ones. It will put a smile on their faces, and one on yours as well.
