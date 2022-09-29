We attended the second paddle-out ceremony Saturday for the two young men who died in the horrible accident. Both spent some time in our Junior Lifeguard Program and were from Galveston.
A ton of people came out. Many knew them personally, but a lot of people just came to show support.
A paddle-out ceremony is a special way to honor people, particularly if they have a connection to the ocean. I’ve been involved with many in one role or another, and each is unique. Polynesian in origin, they generally follow a routine, but not always.
The conditions have a huge impact on how it feels. People form a circle on land, hold hands and say a few words about the person that has moved on. Usually someone “leads” this, but it’s more just to keep things moving and different than a preacher in a church funeral.
After everyone has a say, those who choose to paddle out on boards form a circle. Sometimes words flow, sometimes only the leader speaks, and sometimes it’s quiet. Then everyone throws flowers in the middle of the circle, hoots, and splashes water into the air. It can turn into a surf session, water play, or people can just head back to shore.
Even though many of the same people participated, these two ceremonies were different. Each was beautiful and a true celebration of two wonderful young lives. Both flowed organically and they felt right. I hope the families friends, and others felt the flow of love and support. These terrible events and others that have occurred recently in our community are reminders of how precious life is and how easily one misstep can have drastic consequences.
For those of us who dedicate our lives to keeping others safe, these are real reminders of how critical it is that we practice ways to prevent these types of events. You can’t remind others enough to never drive under the influence, alcohol and water don’t mix, avoid swimming near structures or at the ends of the island and to think before you act.
For me, these tragedies are reminders to live your life as if each day is precious, and each person you’re connected to should know what they mean to you.
Getting together as a community is an excellent way to celebrate each other. And we have a great opportunity to do that again next week.
National Night Out at Stewart Beach Park is going to happen from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make Galveston safer and a more caring place to live.
The Park Board of Trustees and city are pitching in to help make this local event happen. This year, for the first time, we look forward to welcoming residents and guests to Stewart Beach. More than a dozen community partners, agencies, and organizations are participating to gather, connect, and enjoy an evening of fun. Hope to see y’all there!
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
