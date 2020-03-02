I’m a very mild-mannered person. Kind and gentle. Slow to anger. One of my friends recently said, to another friend, that I’m a very easy-going person.
I said of myself to yet another person that I couldn’t remember the last time I was mad.
Now I do.
It happened at 7:23 a.m. one morning. For the second day in a row I was awakened by an unknown caller.
Awakened in the middle of a very interesting dream, which I continued to enjoy for a few moments after I was fully awake.
On my phone, the number that just called can be retrieved by punching a certain little button. And if you hit the call button while that number is showing, the phone will call it.
But not if it was a robocall.
And so I’m unable to unload my thoughts on the intrusive caller.
If my TV is on, the name and number of whomever is calling me appears on the screen, just like magic.
And what I want to know is if we have such wonders of technology, why can’t they work in our favor?
Why can’t the telephone police, who are supposed to be running the “Do Not Call List” swoop down into the lives of these unknown disturbers of the peace and throw them into robocall prison?
Are they protecting their privacy? What about my privacy?
Many times a day I get calls from Pompano Beach, Florida and Kermit, Texas. I cringe every time I see Washington, D.C. on my phone or on my screen. I know that is another politician.
If you want to get elected, do something about robocalls.
Along similar lines, my Kiwanis friend Scott declared vehemently that he wasn’t going to vote for a certain contestant because said contestant was running too many commercials.
And sure enough, that’s another cause for irritation. Some folks I know may have to sign up for “anger management” classes and a lot of their angst is due to modern conveniences.
If the powers that be can drive us to wrath, why can’t they do something to prevent it?
Speaking to that leads me back to my favorite subject, television commercials, which everybody seems to enjoy dishing.
The absolutely worst idea for a commercial appeared, not as a commercial, but on the news just this week.
It’s a picture of a cheeseburger rotting and disintegrating before our eyes, created by the makers of Burger King, who want to show us what happened to a burger which has no artificial preservatives.
The King, of course, is made strictly fresh. No preservatives. It gets moldy and ugly when it gets old.
A commercial to remember them by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.