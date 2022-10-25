Like many of other residents, I have had the pleasure of serving on the Galveston's Park Board of Trustees. I have seen our neighbors, many of whom are professionals from various industries, serve diligently on the park board to make Galveston not only a great place to visit, but also a great place to live.
On this board in particular, because of its specialized focus on tourism, it's important to have a variety of tourism industry professionals, as well as individuals with other areas of expertise. Over the years, the city council has done a good job balancing the board with both, all of whom are required to be residents.
The park board was developed to oversee Galveston’s tourism industry, rather than having the city take on such a specialized economic driver. The park board’s job is to promote tourism and maintain our beaches and keep them safe.
Tourism is the number-one industry and employer on the island, our beaches are bigger and better maintained than ever before and our lifeguard program is second to none. Job well done.
While the park board focuses on their responsibilities, the city can focus on the many aspects of residential and civil services. I’m pretty sure we can all agree the city has its hands full dealing with street maintenance, neighborhood sustainability, crime and maintaining its assets, while operating efficiently and keeping our taxes low.
After many years, the city council is being told by their attorney that the park board’s funds need to be held by the city, rather than the park board. While there may be some wording in the statutes that implies this, there is also wording that does not and multiple legal opinions have confirmed this.
The city manager likens the Texas State Hotel Association weighing in on the issue to “Walmart wanting to have a say in how sales taxes are spent.”
Well, you're darn right Walmart and every other business should be concerned with how the city spends our taxes. If the city doesn’t do its job and make Galveston an affordable, safe and attractive place for its citizens, then local businesses won't be able to attract employees, nor will they be able to sustain their operations.
Same with the hotel tax revenue; if the park board doesn’t manage those funds effectively, hotels and attractions suffer. So, those businesses have a vested interest and should be concerned in how the park board spends the HOT.
There are many people weighing in on this who have never so much as stepped foot into a park board meeting. There are also financial numbers and statements being thrown around that are downright misleading and inaccurate. If the changes that are being proposed are made, the city would create a duplication of efforts and more red tape, which is the last thing we need.
The park board is extremely transparent and efficient. You should go to some of their meetings if you want to see a well-run professional organization in action. And please join me in giving a special thank you to the city council and park board members for their service to our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.