Like many of other residents, I have had the pleasure of serving on the Galveston's Park Board of Trustees. I have seen our neighbors, many of whom are professionals from various industries, serve diligently on the park board to make Galveston not only a great place to visit, but also a great place to live.

On this board in particular, because of its specialized focus on tourism, it's important to have a variety of tourism industry professionals, as well as individuals with other areas of expertise. Over the years, the city council has done a good job balancing the board with both, all of whom are required to be residents.

Theresa Elliott lives in Galveston. 

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription