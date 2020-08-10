Our country was founded on the belief that all lives are equally endowed with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. When do Black lives matter?
Black lives mattered in 1619, when they were sold from a ship in Jamestown, Virginia.
Black lives mattered in 1705 when the Virginia House of Burgess enacted slave codes establishing property rights for slave owners, allowing trade of slaves, prohibiting Blacks from owning weapons or employing whites, and allowing for the apprehension of suspected runaway slaves.
Black lives mattered in 1789 when they counted as three-fifths of a person for purposes of apportionment.
Black lives didn’t matter in 1855 when the Supreme Court ruled against Dredd Scott since they “are not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word ‘citizens’ in the Constitution.”
Black lives didn’t matter in 1896 when the Supreme Court upheld segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson.
Black lives mattered in 1948 when President Truman integrated the armed forces.
Black lives mattered in 1956 when the Supreme Court overturned school segregation with Brown v. Board of Education.
Black protestors mattered in 1964 when they were attacked by Alabama State Troopers and Selma city police on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.
James Byrd Jr.’s life didn’t matter in 1998 when he was dragged for three miles behind a pickup truck.
Trayvon Martin’s life didn’t matter in 2012 when he was shot while walking through his neighborhood wearing a hoodie.
Eric Garner’s life didn’t matter in 2014 when he was smothered by a police officer for selling loose cigarettes.
Tamir Rice’s life didn’t matter in 2014 when a police officer shot him for playing with a toy gun in a park.
Sandra Bland’s life didn’t matter when she committed suicide after a traffic stop in 2015.
Freddie Gray’s life didn’t matter in 2015 when his spinal cord was severed after being shackled hand and foot without a seatbelt in the back of police van.
Philando Castille’s life didn’t matter in 2016 when he was shot by a police officer after telling the officer he owned a legal gun during a traffic stop.
Stephon Clark’s life didn’t matter in 2018 when he was shot more than 20 times in his grandmother’s backyard while holding a cellphone.
Botham Jean’s life didn’t matter in 2018 when he was shot by a police officer while at home eating ice cream.
Atatiana Jefferson’s life didn’t matter in 2019 when she was shot through a window by police in the presence of her nephew.
Ahmaud Arbery’s life didn’t matter in 2020 when he was chased and shot in Brunswick, Georgia.
Breonna Taylor’s life didn’t matter in 2020 when she was shot while sleeping in her home by plain clothes police officers.
George Floyd’s life didn’t matter in 2020 when a Minneapolis policeman kneeled on his throat until he suffocated.
John Robert Lewis’ life mattered because he caused good trouble.
