Last week, we began talking about ways to entertain ourselves during this blasted virus, since many of us have been very isolated.
I’ve had two chauffeurs, my son and his wife, who’ve shared the job of taking me around when the walls started closing in.
Two travelers are better than one.
One day, Lisa, who could double as a tour guide, suggested a circumnavigation of Texas City. It began because she had taken me down Texas Avenue, which I barely recognized. New pavement has been completed and many of the edifices around that beautiful new street seem to have tried to match its magnificence with new décor and lots of coats of paint.
So, our tour of the city began there, then took a left on 6th Street through some building still waiting for new tenants and many eating places including a bakery, an ice cream shop and, on down the way, little food trucks. There are attractive boutiques along with our wonderful museum and even an art gallery.
Left again on Loop 197 North, where the new elementary school can be seen going up south on 21st Avenue. Farther along, the seafood store is now selling cooked shrimp and a donut shop advertises kolaches.
Left again on state Highway 146, lined with many businesses catering mostly to the industries. Then you’re back on Texas Avenue.
If you want to digress a bit, go straight down the loop on the extension, past the golf course and look at the beautiful cattle. When winter comes, you’ll see baby calves.
Continue on Amburn Road over to the college and check out the marvelous new construction.
I haven’t forgotten our city’s foremost tourist attraction, of course. Travel down Palmer Highway through the middle of town, with the beautiful schools, the library, city hall and the Kiwanis Depot and when you run out of road, you’re on Bay Street headed for the Texas City Dike, filled with the wonders of the beautiful bay.
Travel down Skyline Drive and, if it’s a weekend, you’ll get to see a bevy of kite-boarders. That’s beautiful.
Drive due north on 29th Street and just before the end a beautiful vista of Moses Lake appears. Drive down to a turn-around among some of the city’s most beautiful homes and you will meet the end of a canal.
In a new subdivision out by the flood gate, you’ll see more canals and another big group of painted houses, each a different color.
I believe when the delegation from Texas City went to the All-America City competition in Kansas City, Missouri, they looked at all the fountains and statues for which that city is famous.
That’s when they came home with new ideas for Texas City. Now, if you look in most all the big parks you’ll see a fountain or two and at least a statue or two. City hall and the library have matching fountains.
The biggest one is in front to the Doyle Center, which is appropriate because I’m giving Chuck Doyle major credit for all the adornments.
Near the big fountain are the biggest statues.
Do some traveling. See how many you can find.
