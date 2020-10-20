Just imagine ... 120 years ago The Great Storm devastated Galveston. Lives were lost and buildings were destroyed. Members of my family were in Galveston during the storm, and we continue to call this island our home. Since that time, Galveston has experienced multiple hurricanes and challenges, including this pandemic. One thing this community can always be proud of is our perseverance and our resilience.
My friend Doug McLean had made it his passion to capture this perseverance and resilience in his interpretation of Pompeo Coppini’s Victims of Galveston Flood. Coppini presented his plaster study to Galveston city leaders in 1904 and, most likely because the pain was still so fresh, it was declined. Now, Doug has done his interpretation and turned Victims into his Hope sculpture. It’s nearly done, and it will be appropriately placed in the city’s new park between city hall and the new fire station.
This project is something we can all support. Doug considers it a tribute to the determination of this community to continually move forward. And, specifically, he sees it as honoring women and their leadership in education, business, philanthropy and city government.
The sculpture depicts a woman holding an infant with a young girl clinging to her side as she climbs forward over a mound of debris of bricks and timbers. You can see the fear and determination in her face while she moves through the wind and rain with her dress soaked and her hair matted. Doug’s work is done, and now Omega Bronze Art Foundry in Smithville, Texas, will create a mold and cast the sculpture in bronze.
We invite you to help us “Bring Hope to Galveston.”
In addition to our various levels of giving, we’ve launched a new brick campaign. The bricks will be a permanent feature in the park and will help fund the molding and bronze casting of Hope. You can purchase a 4X8 brick for $75 or an 8X8 brick for $149. The larger brick offers six lines of copy while the smaller size has four lines of copy. All bricks should be ordered by Dec. 1, the perfect holiday gift or to commemorate your business.
The city has allocated $10,000 from the Galveston Cultural Arts Commission, and we’ve also secured several major donors. If you would like to help us bring Hope to Galveston, please visit our website at www.GalvestonSculpture.com and learn more about the project. You can make a donation or order a brick on the website.
