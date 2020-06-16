If your residence is subject to a homeowners association, take a moment to view a certain insurer’s commercial that uses association excesses as a backdrop. Just Google “Geico HOA commercial” and it will pop up.
The scene is a happy couple who has just bought a house. They love it, until the association hit squad arrives.
It seems the shrubs are somehow defective; the husband is not folding his cardboard; hanging plants are cut down (“violation!”), and the association’s latter-day Madame Defarge uses a buzz saw to destroy a mailbox that is “two inches above regulation.”
It is all too true. In my experience, homeowners associations have hassled people for having bricks a shade off some arbitrary standard; having “mold” on the side of their house when there was no such thing; having a birdbath slightly off kilter, etc.
A big beneficiary of such nonsense is those association attorneys who “charge” $75 or $100 to the homeowner for writing demand letters that a homeowners’ association clerk could send out at no cost other than postage.
In one notorious case an association attorney sent cookie cutter form letters, which included demands for his fees ranging from $2,000 or $3,000. Both the trial and appeals courts found those charges to be “clearly excessive.”
Want to fight back? First, take a close interest in who serves on your homeowners association board. Second, keep a closer eye on their expenditures, including the boards’ arrangements with contractors and — most especially — attorneys.
If it looks like association board members are too fond of their own authority or too cozy with vendors or attorneys, vote them out.
Homeowners associations were meant to serve homeowners — not to establish a privately abused bureaucracy that is only a trough for lawyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.