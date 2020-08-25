The mass demonstrations against racist policing and in support of Black lives during the past three months are truly historic. As Larry Buchanan, Quoctrung Bui and Jugal K. Patel reported in The New York Times last month, half a million people protested in 550 locations on June 6.
Reviewing four recent polls, these journalists estimated that somewhere between 15 million and 26 million people have attended marches, rallies and vigils to affirm that Black lives matter. These may have been the largest protests in U.S. history, and they continue today in some cities and towns across the country.
The participation of people from diverse national, cultural and political backgrounds has been especially impressive. And as researchers Lara Putnam, Erica Chenoweth and Jeremy Pressman noted in The Washington Post, “The protests have been overwhelmingly nonviolent.”
Although a relatively small number of demonstrators have damaged property, most of the violence that has occurred has been at the hands of police and white supremacists.
This unprecedented uprising has already produced some important changes in public opinion and politics. Recently, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 74 percent of respondents consider police violence against the public a problem. A Washington Post-ABC poll found that 69 percent say Black people and other people of color are not treated as equal to white people in the criminal justice system.
A Pew Research Center survey found that 67 percent support the Black Lives Matter movement.
States like Colorado and California and cities like Seattle, Minneapolis and Austin are moving toward implementing some limited police reforms. Over time, other states and cities may well reduce law enforcement budgets, reallocate some responsibilities and try to improve accountability.
Until there’s revolutionary social change in this country, the total defunding or abolition of existing law enforcement agencies isn’t going to happen. But as unjustified killings by police continue, collective political action aimed at fundamental economic and political transformation will likely grow.
It’s great that several marches and rallies in support of Black lives have occurred here in Galveston County in the past few months. However, it’s alarming that a couple dozen counter-demonstrators — several openly carrying firearms — appeared near the July 25 Black Lives Matter march in Dickinson.
Let us face the ugly facts. People who wear red Make America Great Again hats are supporting a viciously racist president. People who protest Black Lives Matter events are racists. And racists who take guns to peaceful protests are asking for trouble.
When Trumpsters and open fascists began openly carrying weapons at demonstrations in Houston five years ago, some of us in the antifascist movement started doing the same. Today, some of those racists are in prison, others have crawled back under their rocks, and all of them know they will be confronted whenever they appear in public.
Across the country, workers, oppressed people and democratic-minded folks are increasingly exercising the right to self-defense as we struggle for freedom, equality and justice for all. I hope that participants in the next local action against white supremacy do the same.
(1) comment
Small number of bad protestors? Really? Your going to try to force feed that lie?
Portland, Wisconsin are burning to the ground. How many have died?
Whatever.
