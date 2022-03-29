Fundamentalists, of all religions, present real dangers to the lives and liberties of all Americans.
Like everyone else, fundamentalists must still have full freedom of conscience and religious liberty.
It’s not merely an academic problem or a problem for people who find fundamentalism a little strange or irrational. At risk are women, children, fair elections, rights to reproductive choices, freedom to choose sexual partners, freedom of religion, the freedom for all kinds of dissent and rights to privacy.
The very existence of the American democratic, secular society is at risk.
The present seems fraught with perils, many of them growing more frightening. In a single sentence in 1920, the editor of The Fundamentals, Curtis Lee Lawes, summed up, probably partly unintentionally, both the backward looking and the militant stance of most fundamentalists: “We suggest that those who still cling to the great fundamentals and who mean to do battle royal for the fundamentals shall be called ‘Fundamentalists.’”
The fear of modernism combined with the military imagery of doing “battle royal,” accurately describe the challenge for anyone interested in finding solutions to the problems of fundamentalism.
The reasons fundamentalists are dangerous — and extraordinarily hard to counter — are that fundamentalists tend to be absolutist and unyielding in their certainty; “sure” that an all-powerful, all-knowing God directs them; part of churches that demand strict obedience to doctrine and expect unquestioning loyalty; more emotional in maintaining their beliefs than others; and, since Lawes first used the term and for centuries before that, aggressive, militant in their approach — willing to be violent in the course of doing “battle royal.”
It should be immediately added that not all fundamentalists have all these characteristics in equal measure, nor do fundamentalists even all agree on exactly what constitute the “fundamentals.” Certainly some non-fundamentalists, including some atheists, have some of these traits. But the above fairly summarizes fundamentalism.
A Bible verse like Matthew 12:30 is typical of the “sacred” passages that the most dangerous followers of any religion turn to. They take these literally and seriously, as the adherents destroy lives.
Jesus’ reported declaration that there can be no middle ground often stands in the way of defending a democratic, secular society, which is the only long-term solution for the problems caused by fundamentalism.
A basic belief of fundamentalists is that moral prescriptions for human behavior are unchanging and unchallengeable. If, after all, one or a group is certain that directions for living are coming unfiltered from an all-powerful, all-knowing God, how can others hope to argue against such orders?
If an absolute foundation is considered desirable, then the pressure to accept a particular one is strong even if the evidence it actually came straight from a divine source is lacking.
Fundamentalist leaders teach that secularists are a grave threat because of secular tentativeness, the relativity of secular standards, the inability to declare that moral standards are connected to an absolute foundation or to fundamental supernatural truths.
