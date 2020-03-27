It appears that the coronavirus pandemic has forced us into an unprecedented national emergency. And, it’s my belief that this emergency will put a disproportional amount of health risk on the poor and marginalized within the city of Galveston.
While there’s no need to panic, there’s a need to prepare for the second half of this pandemic.
I understand that during an infectious disease outbreak, public trust in the government is critical, but remember President Trump is a politician and not a medical doctor; therefore, his diagnosis of the coronavirus warrants a second opinion based on medical facts.
I believe the public would be better served by listening to health care professionals such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Ben Raimer, interim president of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Raimer stated in part, “Wash your hands with good old soap and water and rely upon credible sources for COVID-19 updates” (“Medical branch is taking a stand against coronavirus,” The Daily News, March 20). Raimer’s wise words reminded me of another wise man, Benjamin Franklin, who said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Today, the city of Galveston has approximately 47,000 residents including over 12,000 residents who lives in abject poverty. Many poor Galvestonians don’t have electricity or clean water to drink or wash their hands.
Furthermore, there are an estimated 360 individuals and 68 families in Galveston who are chronically homeless and have nowhere to self-quarantine or get tested for the coronavirus.
Here are a few suggestions for Galveston City Council to consider in helping the city slow down the spread of the coronavirus:
1. The city council should suspend all residential water service disconnection for as long as this health care crisis lasts.
2. The city council should allow first-time offenders who have been convicted in the city’s municipal court for unlawful possession of marijuana to apply for a pardon.
3. The city council should release any individual arrested in last month’s Texas Warrant Roundup for violating a city ordinance.
4. The city council should set up a special department in city hall to administer Galveston’s portion of the $367 billion earmarked to help small businesses that collapsed under the COVID-19 pandemic.
5. The city council should work with the medical branch to find sites (preferably St. Vincent’s House) in the city’s most vulnerable communities to set up free coronavirus testing for the poor, homeless, elderly and uninsured.
I believe that the matters listed above would be essential in slowing down the spread of the coronavirus in the city of Galveston.
