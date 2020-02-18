In response to the story ("Change in the wind for historic Galveston warships," The Daily News, Feb. 11): The Galveston Park Board is again embroiled in a conflict, one that there's absolutely no need for.
Actually, the park board’s management of the Galveston Naval Museum with the Cavalla Historical Foundation has never been better. The mission of the foundation of "Preserve, Honor and Remember," has never been more fulfilled.
In 2019, more than 49,000 people from all over the world paid admission fees to the museum. The most revenue ever.
The museum hosted more sleepovers and school tours, many led by docents who are retired sailors. Visitors enjoyed an enhanced experience through displays celebrating two original crew members. One of whom, Chief Rudy Biro, came aboard a brand-new USS Stewart right here in Galveston as it was being outfitted in 1944.
The foundation hosted moving Memorial Day and Veteran Day ceremonies featuring park board and city officials. The foundation has been asked to take the lead planning next year’s citywide Veteran’s Day event.
We're planning a Feb. 29 commissioning reenactment on board USS Cavalla, the “Lucky Lady,” to celebrate her 76 years and her 19th birthday due to the leap year. As the only United States submarine to sink one of the aircraft carriers that attacked Pearl Harbor, she's a special boat.
More than 70 volunteers from all across the United States brought their skills to work scraping rust (it never sleeps) and making repairs.
Texas A&M University at Galveston students receive hands-on training at the museum. One class on ship handling actually operates Stewart’s anchor. Tomorrow’s leaders learning on yesterday’s ships restored by today’s volunteers. You just don’t get that from a bureaucracy.
Navy inspections of the vessels stress safety of visitors. Our foundation followed all recommendations including wrapping asbestos. Every work session begins with a safety briefing. We have a detailed safety plan and waiver forms, which must be signed every year.
We have a very strong safety record. For example, while everyone knew there was asbestos on the ships, including the park board, a test indicated a type of asbestos that shouldn't be disturbed, and the foundation immediately notified the park board and closed the vessels until the areas can be treated.
The foundation is ready to fix it and pay our half. The process can begin today. But the park board has refused to sign the letter providing our contractor access to the vessels.
So, why an attempted takeover of the museum by the park board through misinformation? Could it be the deal with the city to pay $250,000 dollars this year from Seawolf Park?
Whatever it is, it's not in the interest of our veterans and their families. Or for that matter in the interest of Texas A&M students or the maritime industry. Or in the interest of history.
Leave the power and money grabs to other things, not memorials to those who gave their lives on the sea.
The foundation is open to discussing reasonable revisions in our 2017 agreement after access is given by the park board. For information, visit www.galvestonnavalmuseum.com.
