Recently, as I opened my newspaper, it dawned on me that I cannot remember a time in my life that a community newspaper wasn’t in my home. The Galveston County Daily News, (it may have had a different name at one time), has always been a part of the life of my family.
As a matter of fact, my family would receive four papers as often as all were thrown.
In addition, we would have and would read the Holy Bible and parts of the encyclopedia. Of course, expressing thoughts regarding reading newspapers and using an encyclopedia for information serves the purpose of showing my age.
We’ve replaced seeking information with the internet in as many forms as we wish. The internet has, without a doubt, transcended and revolutionized life. But in my opinion, it will never replace the personal encounters with reality.
Newspapers would take an in-depth approach to life and its challenges. The Bible served as our daily life guide. The encyclopedia was life’s illuminator. These three vehicles had one thing in common, and that is they forced one to think and make decisions.
Sadly, today, social media confuses more than it helps. In fact, at this time, we’re more divided than ever as a society. There’s so much misinformation that truth and facts simply don’t matter.
A classic example is this: Even as it has been proven that there was no credible evidence of any type of voter fraud in the last election, the barrage of misinformation continues to create seeds of anger and discord.
On Jan. 6 there was an armed attack and insurrection on the nation’s Capitol. Men and women died as a result of the action. The winds of discontent are blowing so strong that we witnessed the reincarnation of King Nebuchadnezzar and his golden statue. People actually worshipped this idol.
What has happened to human kindness, concern, caring and love? My Bible taught me that we should love thy neighbor as thyself; Matthew 22:39.
How can anyone watch men, women and children suffer as they vote against extending a helping hand in any way? Some of us have become so heartless that we can watch people, our own people, freeze to death for lack of power and fresh water. We simply turn a blind eye and walk away. Even as more than one half of a million people have died, the ugly presence of division persists.
Through all of this, our communities continue to put political differences aside and work together for the good of the residents. Thankfully, we’re moving forward with the completion of the new elementary schools. On Feb. 26, we broke ground for the new La Marque Middle School.
I was proud to have the presence of the mayors of Texas City and La Marque taking part in the activity. Once again, we can say, “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.